Just In
- 57 min ago WhatsApp Partners With Banks, Finance Lenders In New Initiative; Is WhatsApp Pay Finally Coming?
-
- 1 hr ago ZTE Blade A7s, Blade L210 Appears At Google Play Console: New Budget Offerings?
- 1 hr ago Airtel Introduces Premium Services For Android Set-Top Box Users At Rs. 499
- 1 hr ago Realme V5 With Quad Camera Expected To Launch Soon
Don't Miss
- Movies Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 1st Episode After Lockdown: Disappointed Fans Set Off Meme Fest
- Automobiles Kia Sonet SUV First Production-Ready Teaser Image Released Ahead Of World Premiere
- Lifestyle Niti Taylor Flaunts Her Yellow And Pink Suits With Utmost Style, Which One Did You Like More?
- Finance Saudi Arabia Could Introduce Income Tax, Sell Assets To Revive Economy
- Sports Former pacer Michael Kasprowicz resigns as Non-executive director of Cricket Australia
- News SC to hear students' plea challenging UGC guidelines on final university exams in next 2 days
- Education Mumbai University Admission 2020-21 For Undergraduate Courses, Register Before August 4
- Travel Saudi Arabia To Allow Around 1,000 Pilgrims To Perform Hajj
Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Sale 2020: Best Offers and Discounts on High Performance Laptops
Are you looking forward to buy a new laptop? Well, the e-commerce platform Flipkart could be your destination as the retailer has hit the headlines by launching a couple of new laptops for gamers and offers some lucrative deals on select laptops during the ongoing Laptop Bonanza Sale.
The Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale will last until July 24 and provide some attractive deals and discounts. During this sale, you can buy laptops from a range of brands such as HP, Lenovo, Asus, Dell, etc. Check out the discounts you can get on the right kind of laptop that you want from below.
Discounts On Daily Task Laptops
There is a wide range of daily use laptops on Flipkart right now. You can avail attractive discounts on these laptops if you want one for your everyday usage such as browsing, online activities and watching movies. Right now, when there is the online school trend is going on, the daily use laptops are the best ones.
Discounts On High Performance Laptops
If your profession demands some high-performance laptops, then the range of high-performance laptops on the e-commerce retailer's portal could be the best options for you. Take a look at the same for your high-performance work from the portal.
Discounts On Designs And Multimedia
Are you a designer by profession? Or are you getting trained on multimedia designing? Well, you will need a laptop with superior hardware to handle all these aspects. And, this ongoing Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale will be the right option for you to look out for options.
Discounts On Gaming Laptops
Are you a gaming enthusiast? Well, the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale provides attractive discounts and offers on some of the best gaming laptops. Check out the Flipkart portal for the offers that you can avail.
-
74,999
-
49,875
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
62,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
37,320
-
86,999
-
12,999
-
12,880
-
9,721
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999
-
29,495