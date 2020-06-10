ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Laptops Bonanza Offers : Get Gaming, Creative, Daily Use Laptops On Discount

    By
    |

    Laptops are essential gadgets these days as everyone works from home. During the tough time of the crisis, laptops have transformed the way people work. And, at the right time, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has come up with a sale providing attractive discounts on a wide range of laptops to lure buyers.

    Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Sale
     

    Well, the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale will be hosted for four days from June 10 to June 13. During the sale, a slew of laptops are available at discounts including an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on Dell laptops, up to Rs. 36,000 discount on Predator laptops, up to Rs. 6,000 discount on MSI laptops and more.

    Check out the various deals you can avail on the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale this month from below.

    Up To 40% Off On Daily Use Laptops

    Up To 40% Off On Daily Use Laptops

    The daily use laptops for assignments, streaming and surfing purposes are available starting from as low as Rs. 20,990. These include laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP and other brands and you can get up 40% discount on the same.

    Up To 30% Off On High Performance Laptops

    Up To 30% Off On High Performance Laptops

    Laptops that are specialized for high-performance tasks such as Lenovo Ideapad S145 Ryzen 4, Acer Aspire 3, Dell Vostro 3000, Apple MacBook Air, etc. are available at up to 30% discount and will be priced starting from Rs. 31,990 during this sale.

    Up To 30% Off On Design Laptops
     

    Up To 30% Off On Design Laptops

    Professionals who need laptops for design and multimedia tasks and those who deal with large files and heavy applications can purchase options such as HP Pavilion 14, Dell Inspiron 5000, Asus VivoBook S, etc. with up to 30% discount.

    Up To 33% Off On Gaming Laptops

    Up To 33% Off On Gaming Laptops

    Apart from these, there are gaming laptops such as Asus ROG Strix G, Acer Predator Helios 300, Asus VivoBook Gaming laptop, MSI GF63, and others that are available at up to 33% discount during the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 8:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X