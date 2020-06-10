Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Megastar Chiranjeevi Wishes Nandamuri Balakrishna On His 60th Birthday; NBK Fans Thank Chiru
- Finance Customers Amid Covid 19 Receive Inflated Electricity Bills; Demad Waivers
- News Elephants to turn crorepatis as Bihar man transfers property to elephants
- Lifestyle Cataract: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
- Sports Roger Federer to undergo another knee surgery, to miss rest of the 2020 season
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Car Production Capacity Reduced By 98 Percent In May 2020 Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown
- Education Top 10 World Environment Day Quotes For Students
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
Flipkart Laptops Bonanza Offers : Get Gaming, Creative, Daily Use Laptops On Discount
Laptops are essential gadgets these days as everyone works from home. During the tough time of the crisis, laptops have transformed the way people work. And, at the right time, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has come up with a sale providing attractive discounts on a wide range of laptops to lure buyers.
Well, the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale will be hosted for four days from June 10 to June 13. During the sale, a slew of laptops are available at discounts including an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on Dell laptops, up to Rs. 36,000 discount on Predator laptops, up to Rs. 6,000 discount on MSI laptops and more.
Check out the various deals you can avail on the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale this month from below.
Up To 40% Off On Daily Use Laptops
The daily use laptops for assignments, streaming and surfing purposes are available starting from as low as Rs. 20,990. These include laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP and other brands and you can get up 40% discount on the same.
Up To 30% Off On High Performance Laptops
Laptops that are specialized for high-performance tasks such as Lenovo Ideapad S145 Ryzen 4, Acer Aspire 3, Dell Vostro 3000, Apple MacBook Air, etc. are available at up to 30% discount and will be priced starting from Rs. 31,990 during this sale.
Up To 30% Off On Design Laptops
Professionals who need laptops for design and multimedia tasks and those who deal with large files and heavy applications can purchase options such as HP Pavilion 14, Dell Inspiron 5000, Asus VivoBook S, etc. with up to 30% discount.
Up To 33% Off On Gaming Laptops
Apart from these, there are gaming laptops such as Asus ROG Strix G, Acer Predator Helios 300, Asus VivoBook Gaming laptop, MSI GF63, and others that are available at up to 33% discount during the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Sale.
-
74,999
-
52,675
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
45,900
-
25,526
-
15,130
-
9,999
-
11,099
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542
-
22,999
-
53,045
-
21,160