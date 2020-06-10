Flipkart Laptops Bonanza Offers : Get Gaming, Creative, Daily Use Laptops On Discount

Well, the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale will be hosted for four days from June 10 to June 13. During the sale, a slew of laptops are available at discounts including an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on Dell laptops, up to Rs. 36,000 discount on Predator laptops, up to Rs. 6,000 discount on MSI laptops and more.

Check out the various deals you can avail on the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale this month from below.

Up To 40% Off On Daily Use Laptops

The daily use laptops for assignments, streaming and surfing purposes are available starting from as low as Rs. 20,990. These include laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP and other brands and you can get up 40% discount on the same.

Up To 30% Off On High Performance Laptops

Laptops that are specialized for high-performance tasks such as Lenovo Ideapad S145 Ryzen 4, Acer Aspire 3, Dell Vostro 3000, Apple MacBook Air, etc. are available at up to 30% discount and will be priced starting from Rs. 31,990 during this sale.

Up To 30% Off On Design Laptops

Professionals who need laptops for design and multimedia tasks and those who deal with large files and heavy applications can purchase options such as HP Pavilion 14, Dell Inspiron 5000, Asus VivoBook S, etc. with up to 30% discount.

Up To 33% Off On Gaming Laptops

Apart from these, there are gaming laptops such as Asus ROG Strix G, Acer Predator Helios 300, Asus VivoBook Gaming laptop, MSI GF63, and others that are available at up to 33% discount during the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Sale.