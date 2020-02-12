ENGLISH

    Flipkart Offers On Asus Laptops Will Make You Want To Buy One

    By
    |

    Flipkart brings some great offers on several laptops. A few of these laptops have been added to the list below. The users based in India get an excellent chance to purchase the products at heavier discounts.

    Flipkart Offers On Laptops
     

    Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, extra discounts, and more.

    Asus VivoBook E12 Celeron Dual Core

    Asus VivoBook E12 Celeron Dual Core

    The laptop is available at Rs. 16,990 with 32% off. It is a thin and light laptop, featuring a 11.6-inch HD LED backlit glare display.

    Asus Core i3 7th Gen

    Asus Core i3 7th Gen

    The laptop comes at Rs. 24,990 with 21% off. You will get up to Rs. 8,400 off on exchange and an extra Rs. 2,000 off. It comes with pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS.

    Asus Core i5 8th Gen
     

    Asus Core i5 8th Gen

    Get the laptop at Rs. 41,990 with 25% off. It ships with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home, and 2GB graphics. The starting EMI on the product is from Rs. 3,500 per month.

    Asus VivoBook 14 Core i5 8th Gen

    Asus VivoBook 14 Core i5 8th Gen

    The laptop caaries a price tag of Rs. 48,990. It comes with a 14-inch full HD LED backlit anti-glare nanoedge display and fingerprint sensor for faster system access.

    Asus VivoBook 14 Ryzen 5

    Asus VivoBook 14 Ryzen 5

    On buying the laptop, you will get up to Rs. 8,400 off on exchange and an extra Rs. 2,561 off. It sports a 14-inch full HD LED backlit anti-glare ultra slim display.

    Asus VivoBook S14 Core i7 8th Gen

    Asus VivoBook S14 Core i7 8th Gen

    The laptop's 8GB RAM/1TB HDD/256GB SSD variant is priced at Rs. 64,990 with 34% off. It is paired with NVIDIA Geforce that offers incredible gaming experience.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
