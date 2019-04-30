ENGLISH

    Here’s a way to run Android games on Mac/Windows

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Phones and tablets get a little bigger every year. But since they haven’t managed to completely get rid of computers yet, there is plenty of room for anything that bridges the gap between the two.

    The games and apps that are available for Android can be run on a Chromebook, depending on the model. Windows and Mac users, on the other hand, have several options available to run Android games, one of which is Nox. This app can allow you to more than just play Android games, the app lets you use any Android app. What Nox is, how it works and how games can be installed has been discussed below.

    What is Nox?

    Nox is an Android emulator that creates a virtual Android phone or tablet on your computer allowing you to run apps. It is one of the most resource-intensive Android emulators available and a fantastic performance cannot be expected when using an old laptop.

    It has options that allow you to specify how powerful your virtual CPU is and much RAM is available, these options come in handy for developers.

    Gamers can leave this option as default. The Nox Project Website describes the app as "the perfect Android emulator to play mobile games on PC."

    Nox runs Android 5.1 (Lollipop) by default. Although other versions can be used, apps that require later versions of Android can be tougher to run.

    Setting Nox up
     

    The most complicated part about setting up Nox is finding its official website. The correct one is bignox.com and it is the version that the community backs.

    You will need to download the installer and run it. A warning that might ask you to deactivate your antivirus can be ignored.

    A warning that says "the KB4100347 patch is installed, which can affect the emulator's performance" might pop up on Windows. Microsoft issued this patch to protect against the Spectre vulnerability, so you may want to consult the Microsoft support page for the error before you decide to uninstall it.

    Installing games with Nox

    After a short tutorial about the user interface and instructions to use the app, you will find yourself in the home screen.

    By default, this is a landscape-mode, tablet-style display. Since this is the aspect ratio that most desktop apps use. But there is no cause for concern as Nox will reconfigure the window to adapt to the running app. Finding software is quite easy as well thanks to the Nox App Center. This store is exactly like the Google Play Store and it allows you to sign in with your Google username and password allowing you to download and install any apps you already own. There are no restrictions concerning the installation of new apps and games as well. Any app or game that is available on the Play Store is available on the Nox App Center.

    Any Android game or app can be played or used on Mac or Windows with the help of this emulator. The stability, performance, and ease of use have made the Nox emulator stand out but there are a variety of Android emulators like BlueStacks, Andy and Remix OS Player that can be used.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
