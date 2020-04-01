Best 2-in-1 Convertible Laptops Available In India

We have come up with a list of best 2-in-1 laptops available in the Indian market, and these laptops are from various price points so that a user even with a limited budget can buy a good 2-in-1 laptop.

HP Pavilion x360 11m-ap0013dx

The HP Pavilion x360 11m-ap0013dx is the first laptop in our list, which is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor with a base clock speed of 2.6GHz. This computer offers an 11.6-inch multi-touch touch screen display with 1920 x 1080p resolution.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX362FA-EL501T

As the name suggests, the Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX362FA-EL501T is a 13-inch touch screen laptop with FHD+ resolution, powered by the Intel Core i5 processor with a 360-degree flippable display.

Dell Inspiron 13 7391 (C561501WIN9)

The Dell Inspiron 13 7391 (C561501WIN9) is also a 13-inch touch screen 2-in-1 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD based storage. And this computer offers Windows 10 OS.

Dell XPS 13 7390 (C560058WIN9)

The Dell XPS 13 7390 (C560058WIN9) ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop, again with a 13-inch IPS LCD panel. Unlike the other laptops, it comes with a 4K display, and the display is driven by a 10th Gen Intel quad-core processor, which can offer up to 19 hours of video playback.

Lenovo Ideapad C340 (81TK008HIN)

The Lenovo Ideapad C340 (81TK008HIN) is a mid-tier 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch screen, offering 1920 x 1080p resolution with support for touch. The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD based storage.

Lenovo Yoga C640 (81UE0034IN)

The Lenovo Yoga C640 (81UE0034IN) is a mid-tier 2-in-1 laptop with a 13.3-inch screen, offering 1080p resolution. The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

HP Spectre x360-13-aw0205tu (9JB00PA)

The HP Spectre x360-13-aw0205tu (9JB00PA) is a high-end premium looking 2-in-1 laptop with premium hardware and finish. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which offers a base clock speed of 1.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.9GHz.

Dell Inspiron 14 5491 (C562513WIN9)

The Dell Inspiron 14 5491 (C562513WIN9) comes with a 14-inch touch screen display, offering FHD resolution. The laptop offers good performance, thanks to the 10th Gen Core i5 processor along with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Besides, this machine also includes a dedicated GPU with 2GB video memory.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DS384T Laptop

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DS384T Laptop as the name suggests is a Chrome OS-powered laptop, which can also support Android apps. It comes with a 14-inch touch screen panel with 8GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 x360 14-dh0107tu

The HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 x360 14-dh0107tu comes with a 14-inch HD touch screen, which is rotatable up to 360 degrees. It is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370UA-C4195T Ultrabook

The Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370UA-C4195T Ultrabook is a thin and light laptop with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. This machine has a 13.3-inch display with support for touch input.