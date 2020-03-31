Best Laptops With Ultra HD Display In India Right Now

There is also a lineup of laptops, that offers features a super-high-resolution 4K display that will be useful for video editors and graphic designers. Here are some of the best laptops available in India with a 4K or an ultra-HD screen.

Lenovo Yoga S740 (81RS0065IN) Laptop

The Lenovo Yoga S740 (81RS0065IN) Laptop comes with a super-compact 14-inch screen with support for touch and offers a native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160p). The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core-i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD based storage.

HP Spectre x360 15-df1004tx (8AG42PA)

The HP Spectre x360 15-df1004tx (8AG42PA) is a high-end 15-inch screen laptop, which again offers a native resolution of 3840 x 2160p or a 4K display. This laptop is based on a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD based storage.

Lenovo Thinkpad P1 (20QT0016US)

The Lenovo Thinkpad P1 (20QT0016US) is known for its robust build-quality and it comes with a 15.6-inch IPS screen, offering a native 4K resolution. The laptop is powered by a 6-core Intel Core i7 9th Gen CPU with 16GB RAM and Nvidia Quadro T2000 GPU.

Dell Alienware M15 (L-C569911WIN9)

The Dell Alienware M15 (L-C569911WIN9) is also a yet another 4K screen laptop with an OLED screen, which is a gaming machine running on a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with an 8GB Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU. This laptop also offers 16GB RAM and 1TB HDD based storage solution.

Dell XPS 13 7390 (C560057WIN9)

The Dell XPS 13 7390 (C560057WIN9) is one of the most compact laptops with a 4K resolution screen with support for touch input. The laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV-H9201T Ultrabook

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581GV-H9201T Ultrabook is a dual-screen laptop with a 4K resolution primary display. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i9 processor with Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. It also offers 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD based storage.

Dell XPS 15 7590 (C560053WIN9)

The Dell XPS 15 7590 (C560053WIN9) is a 15-inch ultra-thin laptop with a 4K high-resolution touch screen, powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM. It offers a dual-storage solution with 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga Book C930-13IKB (81EQ0014IN)

The Lenovo Yoga Book C930-13IKB (81EQ0014IN) is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 4K display, which can be used as a tablet. This computer offers 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This computer also runs on Windows 10 Pro OS.

Acer Predator 17 G9-793-70DL (NH.Q1UAA.001)

The Acer Predator 17 G9-793-70DL (NH.Q1UAA.001) is a big laptop with a 17-inch UHD screen. It is powered by a high-performance 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32GB of RAM and 2TB internal storage.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE-E2032T

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE-E2032T is an ultra-thin laptop with a UHD or ultra HD display based on the Intel Core i9 processor with 16GB RAM and 4GB graphics card. It also offers 1TB SSD based storage and offers various ports.

Lenovo Legion Y720 Laptop

The Lenovo Legion Y720 Laptop is a gaming laptop, with a 15.6-inch 4K display, powered by the Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU.