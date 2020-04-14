Best Touch Screen Laptops Available In India Within Your Budget

These best touch screen laptops are all priced under Rs. 40,000, making them affordable and almost anyone can buy these devices without aby budget constraints. So here are the top touch screen laptops available in India, which are priced under Rs. 40,000 from various brands.

Lenovo Ideapad C340 (81N60042IN) Laptop

The Lenovo Ideapad C340 (81N60042IN) laptop retails for Rs. 39,990 and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3200U CPU with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It comes with a 14-inch IPS LCD touch screen with FHD resolution, making it a portable and affordable touch screen laptop.

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 x360 14-dh0107tu

The HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 x360 14-dh0107tu laptop retails for Rs. 40,000 and the laptop is based on the 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD based storage solution. Even this model has a 14-inch touch screen display with 1920 x 1080p resolution.

Microsoft Surface Go (MHN-00015) Laptop

The Microsoft Surface Go (MHN-00015) laptop is based on the Intel Pentium Gold processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. This model comes with a compact 10-inch touch screen and retails for Rs. 29,990 in India. This can be used as a stand-alone tablet or a laptop by connecting it to an external keyboard folio.

Dell Inspiron 15 3567

The Dell Inspiron 15 3567 is a big touch screen laptop with a 15.6-inch touch screen display, powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD based storage solution.