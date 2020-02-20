Flipkart Offers Up To 40% Discount On Laptops With 8GB RAM

Offers are 55 unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, EMI plans, international travelers warranty, and more.

Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i3 7th Gen - (8 GB/1 TB HDD/Windows 10 Home) 330-15IKB Laptop (15.6 inch, Platinum Grey, 2.2 kg)

The laptop is available at Rs. 29,990 with 34% off. You will get up to Rs. 8,400 off on exchange and an extra discounts of Rs. 1,500. You can avail the product at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,500 per month.

Lenovo Ideapad 130 Core i5 8th Gen - (8 GB/1 TB HDD/DOS/2 GB Graphics) 130-15IKB Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 2.1 kg)

You can seek an exchange offer up to Rs. 8,400 on the laptop. Its starting EMI is available from Rs. 3,333 per month. It is quite light to hold.

HP Pavilion 15-EC Ryzen 5 Quad Core - (8 GB/1 TB HDD/128 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/3 GB Graphics/NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050) 15-ec0062AX Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Shadow Black, 2.19 kg

Buy the laptop at Rs. 49,990 with 14% off. You can avail the product at an EMI beginning from Rs. 4,166 per month. You will be getting up to Rs. 8,400 off on exchange offer.

Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen - (8 GB/128 GB SSD/Mac OS Sierra) MQD32HN/A A1466 (13.3 inch, Silver, 1.35 kg)

On buying the laptop, you will get an extra Rs. 6,000 off on HDFC prepaid transactions. You will get up to Rs. 15,000 off on exchange offer and an extra Rs. 6,600 off over exchange offer on a few models.

Asus VivoBook Gaming Core i5 9th Gen - (8 GB + 32 GB Optane/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050) F571GD-BQ368T Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Star Black, 2.14 kg)

The laptop comes at Rs. 54,990 with 31% off. You will get up to Rs. 8,400 off on exchange offer and seek an extra Rs. 2,351 off on the product. The starting EMI on the product is available from Rs. 4,583 per month.

Acer Swift 3 Core i5 8th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/2 GB Graphics) SF314-55G Thin and Light Laptop (14 inch, Sparkly Silver, 1.35 kg)

The laptop is available for sales from Rs. 47,990 with 23% off. It is portable, thin and lighter to hold. You can buy the laptop at an EMI starting from Rs. 7,999 per month. You can even buy the laptop based on other standard EMI plans.

Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Quad Core - (8 GB/1 TB HDD/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics/AMD Radeon RX 560X) AN515-43-R2M9 Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Obsidian Black, 2.3 kg)

The laptop comes at Rs. 49,990 with 24% off. It is pre-installed with Genuine Windows 10 OS. You will also get a 1-year international warranty on the product.

Asus ROG Strix G Core i5 9th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650) G531GT-BQ002T Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 2.4 kg)

The laptop is available from Rs. 52,990 with 22% off. You will get the product from starting EMI from Rs. 4,416 per month. You will also get an extra discount of Rs. 5,000 on the product.

Dell G3 Series Core i5 8th Gen - (8 GB/1 TB HDD/128 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050) 3579 Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Licorice Black, 2.53 kg, With MS Office)

The laptop is priced at Rs. 54,990 with 27% off. The EMI on the product starts from Rs. 9,165 per month. For more offers look for the product across Flipkart.