Lava Helium 12 laptop with Windows 10 Home launched at Rs. 12,999

Lava, the domestic handset maker announced the launch of the Helium 12 laptop featuring a 12.5-inch display. The Windows 10 laptop is touted to have the widest screen and be the lightest one.

The Lava Helium 12 is priced at Rs. 12,999 and will be available in two color options Gold and Silver. It will be listed for sale via the leading e-commerce portals and multi-brand stores in 14 cities all over the country. The Lava laptop weighs in at 1.31 kg. Notably, this is not the first laptop to be launched by Lava as the company announced the Helium 14 laptop a few months back.

When it comes to the specifications, the Lava Helium 12 features a 12.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It is powered by an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor clocked at 1.88GHz and runs on Windows 10 Home OS. The processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB of default storage that can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device lets users add an HDD up to 1TB as well.

The Helium 12 comes with a slew of connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, 3.5mm audio jack, a micro USB 2.0 port and a micro USB 3.0 port. There is a VGA webcam for video calling capabilities. A 10,000mAh battery operates under the hood of the laptop from Lava.

As the Lava laptop comes with the anniversary edition of Windows, it is preloaded with the Microsoft digital assistant Cortana and free Windows Defender for a lifetime.

"The launch of Lava Helium 12 testifies our commitment to constantly innovate our product portfolio and deliver the best-in-class devices for the Indian consumers. With focus on technology as an enabler, we have given many firsts to our consumers. And, we are committed to contribute to the digital evolution of the Indian economy with the launch of advanced devices; such as Lava Helium 12," Gaurav Nigam, Senior VP and Head of Product, Lava International Ltd said.