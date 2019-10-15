Lenovo Diwali Festival Sale: Get Up To 50% Off On Laptops

These laptops can be purchased with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. The users won't have to pay extra money for the shipping of these products. The official website of Lenovo also offers an online coupon code termed as "FESTIVE" which you can utilize for getting extra benefits.

We have shared a list of some Lenovo laptops that you can look forward to buying during this festive season.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 35.5cms- Platinum Grey

The laptop is available at a price point of Rs. 53,090 which becomes Rs. 37,990 after you apply a coupon. You can simply get the product by saving up to 28%.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 39.6 cms- Black

The laptop is currently available at Rs. 26,990 with a total savings of Rs. 21,592. Its a 15.6-inch AMD-powered laptop that comes with an enhanced audio system.

IdeaPad 130 39.6 cms- Black

You can get the laptop at Rs. 17,580 with up to 47% off. It is powered by the AMD processors.

IdeaCentre A340 54.6 cms- Black

The laptop can be availed at Rs. 28,300 and it is available in black color option.

IdeaPad 130 39.6 cms- Black

The price of the laptop after a coupon is applied becomes Rs. 18,990. Hence, you will get the laptop by saving up to Rs. 11,394.

IdeaPad C340 35.5cms- Platinum

After coupon code, the price of the laptop starts from Rs. 37,990. It is powered by the Intel Core i3 processor and runs Windows 10 Home operating system.

ThinkBook 13s 33cms

The laptop sports a 13-inch narrow bezel FHD display. It is available at a greater discounted price option.

Lenovo Ideapad 330S 35.5cms- Pink

The laptop sports a 14-inch display. It is an Intel-powered laptop. It is available in pink color option.

Legion Y7000 Gaming 39.6 cms- Black

The laptop is priced at Rs. 70,436. It is powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. And, it ships with Windows 10 Home.

Legion Y530 Gaming 39.6 cms- Black

It is available at Rs. 78,990. It is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor which is paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 32GB RAM. It features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon 35.5cms- Black

This is an 8th Generation laptop which is paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SDD. It is available in black color.

ThinkPad E480 35.5cms- Black

The laptop is available at Rs. 36,816. It is powered by the 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and runs Windows 10 Pro out-of-the-box.