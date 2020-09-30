Lenovo Dussehra Festival Sale: Up To 40% Off On Laptops

This is a limited time offer, so that make sure you get a laptop of your choice as soon as possible before the prices go back to the regular MRP. We have hand-picked a few products from the Lenovo Dussehra Festival Sale that offers a nice set of features and latest specifications.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 35.5cms - Black (MRP: Rs. 241,160 Your price: Rs. 159,990)

The Lenovo ThinkPad X2 Yoga laptop, which usually retails for Rs. 241,160 is now available for Rs. 159,990, and this laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD based storage solution.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 35.5cms - Platinum Grey (MRP: Rs. 74,790 Your price: Rs. 57,790)

The Lenovo IdeaPad S340 is now available for Rs. 57,790, and this laptop comes with the quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 1TB 5200RPM HDD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15, Intel) (MRP: Rs. 69,890 Your price: Rs. 49,990)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i with a 15-inch FHD screen, powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is now available for Rs. 49,990, and this laptop offers a total of 8GB DDR4 RAM with 2400MHz clock speed along with 1TB HDD based storage solution.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi (MRP: Rs. 188,890 Your price: Rs. 131,690)

The Lenovo Legion 5Pi is a high-performance gaming laptop, which is now available for Rs. 131,690, and this model is based on the 10th Gen H series Intel Core i7 processor with the NVIDIA RTX GPU. Plus, it also offers 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe 3.0 based storage solution.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (15) (MRP: Rs. 111,890 Your price: Rs. 74,290 )

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 H series processor with 8GB RAM and a hybrid storage solution offering 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. This model currently retails for Rs. 74,290.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (14, Intel) (MRP: Rs. 132,890 Your price: Rs. 91,490)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is a compact 14-inch high-performance laptop, based on the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD based storage, all just for Rs. 91,490.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (MRP: Rs. 81,345 Your price: Rs. 69,990)

As the name suggests, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 comes with a 14-inch display and currently retails for Rs. 69,990. This laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD based storage solution.