Lenovo ThinkPad E14, E15 G4 Launched With Ryzen 5000 Series Chipsets; Where To Buy? Features oi-Megha Rawat

Lenovo has released two new moderate cost laptops: the ThinkPad E15 G4 and the ThinkPad E14 G4. Without any formal notice, these machines were quietly deployed. This is surprising, given the popularity of the ThinkPad line. Lenovo might just have done so because the devices are only marginal improvements over their predecessors.

The two laptops are made of aluminium and have slim bezels. Backlit keyboards and a fingerprint scanner for authentication are also included. The laptops are equipped with Ryzen chipsets, IPS LCD panels, and SSD storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4- Features

A 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display is included with the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 notebook. It is equipped with a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. To tackle authority tasks, the processor is paired with AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics.

A full-HD IR webcam with Windows Hello, a dual array microphone, and two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Audio are included with the laptop. A backlight keyboard is included, as well as biometric identification options such as a fingerprint sensor.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 laptop has two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack for connectivity. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 are included in the laptop. It has a large battery that can last up to 15.8 hours. RapidCharge technology is included inside the laptop, and it claims to charge up to 80% of the battery in an hour. The gadget is 1.67 kg in weight.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4- Features

The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptop's first model features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

Onboard graphics are AMD Radeon RX Vega 6. A full-HD IR webcam with ThinkShutter, dual array microphone, and two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Audio are included in the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptop. A backlit ThinkPad keyboard with trackstick is included, and so is a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, an RJ-45 connector, and a 3.5mm jack are available on this model of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptop. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 are also included in this laptop. It has a big battery that can last up to 13.6 hours. Rapid Charge technology claims to charge the battery to 80 percent capacity in one hour.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4's other variant has the same display, features, battery, and connectivity options as the first. The major shift is the processor, which is an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 16GB of RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 And Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4- Price And Availability

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 pricing starts at roughly Rs. 60,500, according to a listing on CampusPoint's website. It will be available for purchase in May and can be updated with other options accessible on the internet.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 with quad-core processor are available for roughly Rs. 47,850. A model with an octa-core processor is also available. The laptops will be available in stores in April.

Best Mobiles in India