List Of Best 16GB RAM Laptops Under Rs. 1,00,000

When it comes to good performing laptops, these should have capacious memory capacity such as ample RAM to handle the intended tasks efficiently. For laptops, 16GB RAM is a notable aspect as it can help them perform like a pro. Having said that, here we list a slew of laptops with 16GB RAM in India right now under Rs. 1,00,000.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 (NH.Q53SI.013)

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 (NH.Q53SI.013) flaunts a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5-9300H 9th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage, Windows 10 Home Basic, 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and a 4-Cell Li-Ion battery.

MSI Alpha 15 A3DD-044IN Laptop

MSI Alpha 15 A3DD-044IN Laptop features a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5-9300H 9th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Home Basic, 6GB Radeon RX5500M graphics card and a 6-Cell battery.

Lenovo Thinkpad E480 (20KNA02QIG) Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E480 (20KNA02QIG) Laptop bestows a 14-inch display, an Intel Core i5-8250U 8th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Professional OS, Intel UHD 620 graphics card and a 3-Cell battery.

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14-dh0045tx (6UC24PA)

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14-dh0045tx (6UC24PA) makes use of a 14-inch display, an Intel Core i7-8565U 8th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home Basic, 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card and a 3-Cell Li-Ion battery.

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 x360 14-dh1026TX

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 x360 14-dh1026TX adorns a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, an Intel Core i7 10th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home Basic, 2GB graphics card and a 3-Cell Li-Ion battery.

Acer Predator Triton 700 PT715-51

Acer Predator Triton 700 PT715-51 is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, an Intel Core i7 7th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 Home Basic, 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and an aluminum chassis and dual AeroBlade 3D fans.

Dell Inspiron 13 7380 (B569506WIN9) Laptop

Dell Inspiron 13 7380 (B569506WIN9) Laptop makes use of a 13-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7-8565U 8th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home Basic, an Intel UHD 620 graphics card and a 3-cell Li-Ion battery.

Asus ROG Strix G731GT-H7159T Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G731GT-H7159T Laptop adorns a 17.3-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, an Intel Core i7 9th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 4GB graphics card and a 3-cell Li-Ion battery.

Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FA-A7821TS Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 UX433FA-A7821TS Laptop bestows a 14-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, an Intel Core i7 10th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 Home, a capable graphics card and a 3-cell Li-Ion battery.

Dell G7 15 7588 (B568105WIN9)

Dell G7 15 7588 (B568105WIN9) bestows a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7-8750H 8th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and a 4-cell Li-Ion battery.

Dell Inspiron 15 5559

Dell Inspiron 15 5559 makes use of a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5-6200U processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 4GB Radeon R5 M335 graphics card and a 4-cell Li-Ion battery.

Asus ZenBook S UX391UA-ET012T Ultrabook

Asus ZenBook S UX391UA-ET012T Ultrabook adorns a 13.3-inch display, an Intel Core i7 8th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, and a 4-cell Li-Ion battery touted to deliver up to 13.5 hours of backup.

MSI Prestige PS63 Modern 8RC Laptop

MSI Prestige PS63 Modern 8RC Laptop bestows a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7-8550U 8th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Windows 10 Home Basic, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card and a 4-Cell Li-Ion battery.

Lenovo Legion Y520

Lenovo Legion Y520 makes use of a 15.6-inch FHD display, a Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD, and 256GB SSD. The laptop features a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and other notable aspects.