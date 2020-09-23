Looking For A Laptop? Flipkart Offers Up To 30% Off On AMD Ryzen Laptops

This laptop processor delivers a dramatic performance as compared to the previously launched AMD laptops. Eventually, laptops with Ryzen 4000 processors are valuable for the money paid. And, here we have curated a list of Ryzen 4000 laptops that are available at up to 30% off on Flipkart right now.

3% Off On HP Omen Ryzen 5

HP Omen Ryzen 5 is a 15.6-inch laptop with a hexa-core processor. It runs Windows 10 and comes with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage space. The other aspects of the HP Omen Ryzen 5 include a NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 graphics card, a 3-cell Li-Ion battery and more.

3% Off On HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 5

HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 5 quad core laptop comes with Windows 10 Home, a quad-core processor powering the laptop along with 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card, and a 15.6-inch display. You can get this laptop on Flipkart at 3% discount.

20% Off On Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 7 Octa Core

Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 7 Octa Core comes in many variants and it has been sorted out. This laptop flaunts a 15.6-inch display, an AMOLED Quad Core Ryzen along with 8GB RAM and 1TB of storage space. Running Windows 10 Home Basic, the Acer laptop has a 4-cell battery to last longer.

22% Off On MSI Alpha 15 Ryzen 7 Quad Core

MSI Alpha 15 Ryzen 7 Quad Core laptop features Windows 10 Home, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage space, 256GB SSD storage and 4GB graphics. Get this laptop at 22% discount on Flipkart right now.

30% Off On Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5 hexa core laptop feature a 15.6-inch display, 4GB NVIDIA Graphics Card, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs Winows 10 OS.

29% Off On Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 7 Quad Core

Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 7 Quad Core makes use of a 15.6-inch screen and weighs around 2.15 kg. The laptop gets the power from a 3-cell battery, 8GB RAM, 4GB graphics, 2.3GHz clock speed and more.

9% Off On HP 15s Ryzen 3 Dual Core

HP 15s Ryzen 3 Dual Core laptop uses an AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 processor with 4GB RAM and 512GB storage space. There is a 15.6-inch display, Windows 10 Home Basic and a 3-cell battery.

4% Off On Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core bestows a 15-inch display and weighs around 1.54 kg. The other aspects of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core include Windows 10 Home and a battery that can last up to 11.5 hours.

12% Off On HP Envy 13 Ryzen 5 Quad Core

HP Envy 13 Ryzen 5 features a quad core processor with 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and more. There is a 13.3-inch FHD IPS WLED display and Windows 10 Home OS. This laptop is available with 12% discount.