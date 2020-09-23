Just In
Looking For A Laptop? Flipkart Offers Up To 30% Off On AMD Ryzen Laptops
Of late, AMD is witnessing a surge in the demand of its laptop CPUs with the Ryzen 4000 series processors. AMD laptops are often relatively more affordable than their Intel counterparts. The AMD Ryzen CPUs have 7nm chip size, which is the smallest in the market right now and translate to low power consumption, high-performance in handling complex workloads such as video rendering and impressive battery life performance.
This laptop processor delivers a dramatic performance as compared to the previously launched AMD laptops. Eventually, laptops with Ryzen 4000 processors are valuable for the money paid. And, here we have curated a list of Ryzen 4000 laptops that are available at up to 30% off on Flipkart right now.
3% Off On HP Omen Ryzen 5
HP Omen Ryzen 5 is a 15.6-inch laptop with a hexa-core processor. It runs Windows 10 and comes with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage space. The other aspects of the HP Omen Ryzen 5 include a NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 graphics card, a 3-cell Li-Ion battery and more.
3% Off On HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 5
HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 5 quad core laptop comes with Windows 10 Home, a quad-core processor powering the laptop along with 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card, and a 15.6-inch display. You can get this laptop on Flipkart at 3% discount.
20% Off On Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 7 Octa Core
Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 7 Octa Core comes in many variants and it has been sorted out. This laptop flaunts a 15.6-inch display, an AMOLED Quad Core Ryzen along with 8GB RAM and 1TB of storage space. Running Windows 10 Home Basic, the Acer laptop has a 4-cell battery to last longer.
22% Off On MSI Alpha 15 Ryzen 7 Quad Core
MSI Alpha 15 Ryzen 7 Quad Core laptop features Windows 10 Home, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage space, 256GB SSD storage and 4GB graphics. Get this laptop at 22% discount on Flipkart right now.
30% Off On Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5 Hexa Core
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Ryzen 5 hexa core laptop feature a 15.6-inch display, 4GB NVIDIA Graphics Card, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD storage and runs Winows 10 OS.
29% Off On Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 7 Quad Core
Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 7 Quad Core makes use of a 15.6-inch screen and weighs around 2.15 kg. The laptop gets the power from a 3-cell battery, 8GB RAM, 4GB graphics, 2.3GHz clock speed and more.
9% Off On HP 15s Ryzen 3 Dual Core
HP 15s Ryzen 3 Dual Core laptop uses an AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 processor with 4GB RAM and 512GB storage space. There is a 15.6-inch display, Windows 10 Home Basic and a 3-cell battery.
4% Off On Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core bestows a 15-inch display and weighs around 1.54 kg. The other aspects of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core include Windows 10 Home and a battery that can last up to 11.5 hours.
12% Off On HP Envy 13 Ryzen 5 Quad Core
HP Envy 13 Ryzen 5 features a quad core processor with 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and more. There is a 13.3-inch FHD IPS WLED display and Windows 10 Home OS. This laptop is available with 12% discount.
