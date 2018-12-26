Most desired gaming laptops launched in 2018

Alienware 17 R5

The Alienware 17 R5 from Dell is one of the best gaming notebooks that saw the light of day this year. Priced at Rs 1,86,400, the new Alienware is a stellar performer. It works like a charm, even while playing the most graphics-intensive games without breaking a sweat. It can handle high-end editing and render easily. But, it weighs around 4.5 kg which might be a deal breaker for many who plan on carrying the device with them. This laptop strictly caters to the gamers and does it in style.

Specifications: 17.3-inch FHD display, 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR4, 2666MHz RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD Class 40 + 1TB 7200RPM HDD storage, 68Wh battery, Weight: 4.42 KG

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501

The year 2018 witnessed the unveiling of another top-of-the-line gaming laptop in the form of Asus ROG Zephyrus GM501. Borrowing its precursor's winning formula, the laptop focused on pleasing aesthetics, and top-notch innards. All this was accompanied by Nvidia Max-Q GPU, which is touted to be one of the most power-efficient graphics. Priced at Rs 2,36,666, the notebook is a recipe for a perfect gaming companion. It offered unparalleled gaming performance encased in slim form factor. The keyboard and trackpad layout is perfect for gamers and the 144Hz G-Sync display made for a visual treat.

Specifications: 3.9-GHz Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 15.6-inches display, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, 1TB secondary SSHD, Windows 10 Pro OS

Asus ROG Strix Scar II

The ROG Strix Scar II GL504GS is specifically crafted for FPS games offering a high refresh rate 144Hz IPS-type display and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. The device is similar to its previous iteration, but the company made a few tweaks in terms of design. As the trend for narrow bezels caught fire, Asus was fast to get a piece of it. Priced at Rs 1,79,990, the Asus ROG Strix GL504GM Scar II is an excellent mid-range gaming laptop and brings along an excellent gaming experience.

Specifications: 15.6 inch IPS display with 144 HZ, GSync, Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-8750H processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 66 Wh battery, RGB backlit keyboard, 2.42 kg weight

Gigabyte Aero 15

Gone are the days when only heavy, bulky, and hefty laptops were capable of providing the best gaming experience. The Gigabyte Aero 15 is one of those laptops that have a compact body but is a beast when comes to gaming. The device is powered by a 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor backed by GTX 1060 encased in a case that could very well pass as an Ultrabook. And, thanks to that 6-core CPU, it doesn't only bring a great gaming experience to the table but is also one of the best laptops that can fulfill your work demands.

Specifications: 15.6-inch FHD LCD display, Intel Core i7 8750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 8GB - 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10

Acer Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a great value for money. It comes with GTX 1060 6GB graphics card that can run most of the games with 60 fps at near-max settings. You might find a fancy display lacking with features like high refresh rate or G-Sync, and you also might want to ram up the HDD size to a 256GB SSD. But these are just minor flaws which wouldn't be a dealbreaker. The Acer Predator Helios 300 is, by all means, one of the best budget gaming laptops you can buy.

Specifications: Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 15.6-inch FHD 60Hz, 256GB M.2 SATA SSD storage, 48 Whr, 2.6 kg weight