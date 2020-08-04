Just In
Don't Miss
- News Bhumi Pujan: Why PM Modi’s inner security ring will have cops who recovered from COVID-19
- Sports England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: Paul Stirling is a dangerous opener: Eoin Morgan
- Lifestyle On Kajol’s Birthday, Her Top 5 Gorgeous Outfits That Make Her Look A Class Apart
- Automobiles Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Scheduled On August 11: New Teaser Video
- Finance Caladium Investments Ups Stake In Bandhan Bank; Stock Trades 1.8% Higher
- Movies Suriya To Team Up With Hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas For His Next?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
MSI unveils Exciting Independence Day Sale Offers On Flipkart And Amazon On Best Laptops
MSI gives you more reasons to celebrate this Independence Day. Starting from Agust 6, the brand has announced discounts of up to 30% across its product range. These offers will be applicable for the latest 10th gen Prestige 14, Prestige 15, 9th gen GF65 Thin 9SEXR, and GF63 Thin 9SCXR-417IN.
Customers can avail discounts on e-commerce portals as part of Flipkart's Freedom Sale and Amazon India's Prime Day Sale.
MSI GF63
The MSI GF63 comes with the NVIDIA Max-Q GPU and is it one of the thinnest gaming laptops in the world. The laptop is currently available at INR 104,990 and can be purchased at a discount on Flipkart.com.
Key Specs:
- Processor- 9th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
- Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level
- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level
- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, IPS-Level
- Storage- 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)
- 1x 2.5" SATA HDD
- OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro
- Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 With Max-Q Design, 4GBGDDR6
MSI GF65
The GF65 Thin 9SD-293IN is currently priced at INR 114,990 and consumers can get additional discounts on Flipkart.com. When compared to its predecessor, it offers up to 10 percent improved gaming performance.
Key Specs:
- Processor- 9th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
- Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level
- Storage- 1x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)
- 1x M.2 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)
- 1x 2.5" SATA HDD
- OS- Windows 10 Home
- Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB GDDR6
MSI Prestige 14
The MSI Prestige 14 is a thin and light gaming laptop, equipped with Geforce MX330 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 video memory. Priced at INR 99,990 and available in three color variants Pure White, Carbon Grey, and Rose Pink, it can be purchased through discounts exclusively on Flipkart.com
Key Specs:
- Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 U-Processor
- Display- 14.0" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level
- 14.0" UHD (3840x2160), IPS-Level
- Storage- 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)
- OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro
- Graphics Card- Geforce® MX330 with 2GB GDDR5(Pure White and Carbon Grey); GeForce GTX 1650 GPU (Rose Pink)
MSI Prestige 15
The Prestige 15 is a portable gaming laptop with a 180-degree lay-flat display design. It is suitable for content creators gamers who are always on the go. Currently priced at INR 119,990, it is available at discounts on Flipkart.com
Key Specs:
- Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 U-Processor
- Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level
- 15.6" UHD (3840x2160), IPS-Level
- Storage- 1x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)
- 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)
- OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro
- Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 With Max-Q Design, 4GB GDDR5
MSI GF65 Thin 9SEXR
Currently priced at INR 104,990, the GF65 9SEXR is a thin gaming laptop with metallic top and keyboard cover. It can be purchased by consumers at a discount on Amazon.in.
Key Specs:
- Processor- 9th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 Processor
- Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level
- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level
- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, IPS-LevelStorage- 1x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)
- 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)
- OS- Windows 10 Home
- Windows 10 Pro
- Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2060 with 6GB GDDR6
MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS
The MSI Prestige 14 equipped with Geforce MX330 with 2GB GDDR5 video memory and it offers delivers performance when compared to a laptop with an integrated graphics and is ideal for photo editing, video re-mastering, and even gaming. Currently priced at INR 99,990, the laptop can be bought at a discount exclusively on Amazon.in
Key Specs:
- Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® CoreTM i7 U-Processor
- Display- 14.0" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level
- 14.0" UHD (3840x2160), IPS-Level
- Storage- 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)
- OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro
- Graphics Card- Geforce® MX330 with 2GB GDDR5
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
48,799
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,990
-
17,499
-
23,998
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,975
-
48,900
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500
-
42,900
-
40,630
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320
-
16,105
-
86,999