MSI unveils Exciting Independence Day Sale Offers On Flipkart And Amazon On Best Laptops

Customers can avail discounts on e-commerce portals as part of Flipkart's Freedom Sale and Amazon India's Prime Day Sale.

MSI GF63

The MSI GF63 comes with the NVIDIA Max-Q GPU and is it one of the thinnest gaming laptops in the world. The laptop is currently available at INR 104,990 and can be purchased at a discount on Flipkart.com.

Key Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen. Intel® Core TM i7 Processor

i7 Processor Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level

15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, IPS-Level

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

1x 2.5" SATA HDD

OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro

Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 With Max-Q Design, 4GBGDDR6

MSI GF65

The GF65 Thin 9SD-293IN is currently priced at INR 114,990 and consumers can get additional discounts on Flipkart.com. When compared to its predecessor, it offers up to 10 percent improved gaming performance.

Key Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen. Intel® Core TM i7 Processor

i7 Processor Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)

1x M.2 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

1x 2.5" SATA HDD

OS- Windows 10 Home

Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB GDDR6

MSI Prestige 14

The MSI Prestige 14 is a thin and light gaming laptop, equipped with Geforce MX330 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 video memory. Priced at INR 99,990 and available in three color variants Pure White, Carbon Grey, and Rose Pink, it can be purchased through discounts exclusively on Flipkart.com

Key Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core TM i7 U-Processor

i7 U-Processor Display- 14.0" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

14.0" UHD (3840x2160), IPS-Level

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro

Graphics Card- Geforce® MX330 with 2GB GDDR5(Pure White and Carbon Grey); GeForce GTX 1650 GPU (Rose Pink)

MSI Prestige 15

The Prestige 15 is a portable gaming laptop with a 180-degree lay-flat display design. It is suitable for content creators gamers who are always on the go. Currently priced at INR 119,990, it is available at discounts on Flipkart.com

Key Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core TM i7 U-Processor

i7 U-Processor Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

15.6" UHD (3840x2160), IPS-Level

Storage- 1x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)

1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

OS- Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro

Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 With Max-Q Design, 4GB GDDR5

MSI GF65 Thin 9SEXR

Currently priced at INR 104,990, the GF65 9SEXR is a thin gaming laptop with metallic top and keyboard cover. It can be purchased by consumers at a discount on Amazon.in.

Key Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen. Intel® Core TM i7 Processor

i7 Processor Display- 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level

15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, IPS-Level

15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, IPS-LevelStorage- 1x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3)

1x M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA)

OS- Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

Graphics Card- NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2060 with 6GB GDDR6

MSI Prestige 14 A10RAS

The MSI Prestige 14 equipped with Geforce MX330 with 2GB GDDR5 video memory and it offers delivers performance when compared to a laptop with an integrated graphics and is ideal for photo editing, video re-mastering, and even gaming. Currently priced at INR 99,990, the laptop can be bought at a discount exclusively on Amazon.in

Key Specs: