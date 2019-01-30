Paytm EMI offers: You can buy budget laptops starting from Rs. 500 per month

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
With Paytm EMI offers, users can purchase some budget laptops with EMI starting at Rs. 500 per month. The platform comes with a wider range of laptops of different price category coming from different brands. Below, you will find a list of few laptops which are not only feature-packed but also come along with several other amazing deals.
The shopping platform comes with lot of exciting deals. These are no cost EMI option, great exchange and cashback offers, additional 10% Cashback on purchase using American Express card, additional 10% cashback on Kotak credit cards, and more.
The shopping platform offers extended warranty period of 1 year at just Rs. 1499 which offers free repair costs. Also, there has been an inclusion of some promo codes to each laptop which can make your sale even more remarkable. These codes give you the extra saving amount and while using you also get up to or more than Rs. 2,000 as savings.
Micromax L1161
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- Processor: Intel Atom Z3735F processor, 1.33GHz base processor speed
- Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 11.6-inch HD (1366x768) display, Ports & CD drive: 2 USB 2.0 | Without CD drive
- Memory & Storage: 2GB DDR3 RAM with Intel HD Gen7 at 600Mhz graphics | Storage: 32GB HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight: 1.3 kg | Maximum battery life = 11 hours
- Warranty: This genuine Micromax laptop comes with 1 year warranty on device and 6 months on accessories
- Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home | In the box: Laptop, Charger, Battery
- For any query please reach out to Toll Free No : 1860 500 8286
Acer Aspire A315-31
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 1.1GHz Intel Celeron 3350 processor
- This is a Linux-based laptop out of the box. You will need to install your own operating system (such as Windows) separately. Operating System disk not part of package
- 2GB DDR4 RAM
- 500GB eSATA hard drive
- 15.6-inch screen, intel hd graphics Graphics
- Linux operating system
- 2.2kg laptop
Asus E402SA-WX227T MRP: Rs 18,000, EMI starts from Rs 1,607
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- 2.48GHz Intel Celeron N3060 processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB Solid State hard drive
- 14-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1kg laptop
- VGA web camera
Lenovo MIIX 320 MRP: Rs 18,200, EMI starts from Rs 1,625
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- Windows 10 Operating System
- Intel Integrated Graphics
- Intel Atom X5 Z8350 Processor
HP 245 MRP: Rs 1,785, EMI Offers starts from Rs 1,785
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- Processor type: AMD A6 APU 2.0Ghz with Radeon R4 Graphics
- Operating system: DOS
- Screen Size: 14" LED
- Memory : 4 GB DDR3L-1600Mhz RAM
- Hard drive description: 500 GB SATA HDD (7200 rpm)
HP NOTEBOOK 245 G5 MRP: Rs 19,998, EMI offers starts from Rs 1,786
Buy This offer on Paytmmall
Key Specs
- a 14-inch HD SVA anti-glare slim LED-backlit display
- a 2.0GHz AMD quad-core A6-7310 processor
- a 500GB SATA HDD
- 4GB of DDR3 RAM
- a 3 cell li-ion battery