ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Paytm Mall Diwali Festival Sale 2020: Special Discount Offers On Laptops

    By
    |

    If you are working from home and your old laptop is giving you a hard time, then upgrade to a new laptop by spending little on Paytm Mall during the Paytm Mall Offers Diwali Festival Sale.

    Paytm Mall is offering discounts on laptops of a different class, including some of the newly launched high-end computers.

    Paytm Mall Is Offering Discounts On Laptops
     

    On top of that, the e-commerce platform is also offering a Rs 5,000 Cash Back Offer on most laptops that are currently on the deal.

    Up to 45% Off And Rs 5,000 Cash Back Offer On Best Selling Laptops

    Up to 45% Off And Rs 5,000 Cash Back Offer On Best Selling Laptops

    You can now get the best selling laptop on Paytm Mall with up to 45 percent off and a cashback of Rs. 5,000. These laptops offer features like faster CPU, GPU, and the latest SSD based storage solution.

    Cartridges, Printers, Monitors, And More Starting From Rs. 199

    Cartridges, Printers, Monitors, And More Starting From Rs. 199

    Computers accessories like cartridges, printers, monitors, and more will be available at a discounted price as well. Some of these products just cost Rs. 199.

    Up to 50% Off On Projectors
     

    Up to 50% Off On Projectors

    You can now get a new projector with up to 50 off over the MRP, that too from well-known brands. These projectors offer up to 4K native resolution, making them a great device to watch movies and television shows.

    Up to 25% Off On Core i3 Laptops

    Up to 25% Off On Core i3 Laptops

    You can now get an entry-level laptop, powered by an Intel Core i3 processor with up to 25 percent off over the MRP, and these laptops will be capable of handling normal day-to-day tasks without any issue.

    Up to 35% Off On Core i5 Laptops

    Up to 35% Off On Core i5 Laptops

    If you want a laptop that is a little more powerful and doesn't cost much, then you might have to get a laptop with the Intel Core i5 processor. These laptops can handle multi0-tasking without any issue.

    Up to 30% Off On Core i7 Laptops

    Up to 30% Off On Core i7 Laptops

    A high-end user might want to get a laptop with the Core i7 processor, and these laptops are now 30 percent cheaper on Paytm Mall, during the Paytm Mall Offers Diwali Festival Sale.

    Upto 20% Off On AMD Ryzen Laptops

    Upto 20% Off On AMD Ryzen Laptops

    Laptops powered by the AMD Ryzen processors will be available with up to 20 percent discount on Paytm Mall during the Diwali Festival Sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X