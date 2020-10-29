Just In
Paytm Mall Diwali Festival Sale 2020: Special Discount Offers On Laptops
If you are working from home and your old laptop is giving you a hard time, then upgrade to a new laptop by spending little on Paytm Mall during the Paytm Mall Offers Diwali Festival Sale.
Paytm Mall is offering discounts on laptops of a different class, including some of the newly launched high-end computers.
On top of that, the e-commerce platform is also offering a Rs 5,000 Cash Back Offer on most laptops that are currently on the deal.
Up to 45% Off And Rs 5,000 Cash Back Offer On Best Selling Laptops
You can now get the best selling laptop on Paytm Mall with up to 45 percent off and a cashback of Rs. 5,000. These laptops offer features like faster CPU, GPU, and the latest SSD based storage solution.
Cartridges, Printers, Monitors, And More Starting From Rs. 199
Computers accessories like cartridges, printers, monitors, and more will be available at a discounted price as well. Some of these products just cost Rs. 199.
Up to 50% Off On Projectors
You can now get a new projector with up to 50 off over the MRP, that too from well-known brands. These projectors offer up to 4K native resolution, making them a great device to watch movies and television shows.
Up to 25% Off On Core i3 Laptops
You can now get an entry-level laptop, powered by an Intel Core i3 processor with up to 25 percent off over the MRP, and these laptops will be capable of handling normal day-to-day tasks without any issue.
Up to 35% Off On Core i5 Laptops
If you want a laptop that is a little more powerful and doesn't cost much, then you might have to get a laptop with the Intel Core i5 processor. These laptops can handle multi0-tasking without any issue.
Up to 30% Off On Core i7 Laptops
A high-end user might want to get a laptop with the Core i7 processor, and these laptops are now 30 percent cheaper on Paytm Mall, during the Paytm Mall Offers Diwali Festival Sale.
Upto 20% Off On AMD Ryzen Laptops
Laptops powered by the AMD Ryzen processors will be available with up to 20 percent discount on Paytm Mall during the Diwali Festival Sale.
