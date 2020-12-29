Top 5 Best Laptops Of 2020 In India

HP Spectre X360

HP Spectre X360 is my top favorite laptop of 2020, and I could point out a dozen reasons for the same. It is thin, light, and easy to carry around. However, one feature that distinguishes the HP Spectre X360 from the competition is the support for LTE networking. Just insert a SIM card, and the HP Spectre X360 becomes an always-connected laptop.

This is also one of the premium looking laptops that I have used in 2020. This is a business-class laptop with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop that offers great day-to-day performance and amazing battery life. Though it is a bit more expensive, I feel it is a one-of-a-kind laptop that just works.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 changed the perspective of a gaming laptop for me. This model, powered by the Ryzen 4800HS processor is one of the fastest mobile CPUs in the world. On top of that, the laptop also comes with the NVIDIA RTX GPU, capable of handling 2K gaming without any issue.

In terms of looks and aesthetics, this 14-inch laptop looks premium with a metal unibody design and is definitely one of the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptops in India. It also came with a 2K display that looks vivid and gorgeous.

Alienware m15 R3

Alienware m15 R3 is a synonym for high-performance with the latest CPU and GPU in the market. The laptop is built to long last and can sustain peak performance for the expressive gaming session. This is an alpha gaming laptop with almost no compromise with Intel Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super Max Q GPU.

Another reason that differentiates the Alienware m15 R3 is the amazing 15.6-inch 4K OLED display. This is the one laptop that delivers deeper blacks and amazing color reproduction while gaming and content consumption. Definitely looking forward to the next iteration of the same.

Asus TUF A15

If you are looking for a budget laptop with good performance and doesn't care much about the build quality, then the Asus TUF A15 is the laptop to look out for. Powered by the Ryzen 4800H CPU with the NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti, the TUF A15 offers excellent gaming performance and can also perform tasks like video editing without any issue.

The laptop also has a great keyboard. However, the display isn't that great, which is one of the letdowns of this laptop. Overall, a performance-oriented laptop that costs a lot less than the competition.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is yet another thin-and-light laptop that offered excellent performance with top-tier design and build quality. It is again for someone, who wants a light laptop, and does not compromise on basic performance, and delivers all-day battery life.

It also offers features like Windows Hello face recognition and has an excellent stereo speaker setup for an enhanced multimedia consumption experience. Overall, a good laptop for those, who want a modern-day laptop.