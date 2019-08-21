Buying Guide – Avail Up To Rs. 30,000 Discount On Best Gaming Laptops On Amazon Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon is currently offering up to Rs. 30,000 off on some of the best gaming laptops out there. A few of these can be seen in the list. The highlights of these laptops include- 9th Generation Core Intel I5 processor, hyper cooling technologies, pre-loaded Windows 10 Homes with lifetime validity, and 1-year onsite domestic warranties.

Amazon offerings on these laptops include no-cost EMI options on select debit and credit cards, 5% cashback on Rs 2,000 with HDFC bank debit cards, 10% instant discount on IndusInd and Yes banks credit EMI transactions, and 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card. You also get a cashback up to 45% as Amazon Pay balance on buying the laptops via Appario, and GST invoices which you can use to save up to 28% on other business purchases.

23% Off On ASUS TUF FX505DY-BQ002T 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor, 2.1 GHz Base processor speed (up to 3.7 GHz Max Boost Speed) Memory & Storage : 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD RADEON RX560X GDDR5 4GB Graphics | Storage : 1TB 5400RPM 2.5' HDD

Display : 15.6-inch (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Panel 45% NTSC with FreeSync OS : Windows 10 Home Operating System | Weight : 2.20kg laptop

Hypercool Technology: Anti-Dust Cooling | Powerful Dual Fan Design | Fan Overboost Technology | Patented Trapezoid-cut Lid Keyboard: Highlighted WASD keys | RED-Backlit Keyboard | 20 Million Key Presses |1.8mm Key Travel | Overstroke Technology

Audio : DTS Headphone:X | Authentic 7.1-Channel Surround Sound | Audophile-grade Equalizer Sound Options | Optimized Game/ Movie/ Sports Audio Profile. I/O Ports : 1 x Comba audio jack | 1 x Type-A USB 2.0 | 2 x Type-A USB 3.0 (Gen 1) | 1 x RJ45 LAN jack for LAN insert | 1 x HDMI, HDMI support 2.0

Other: With AMD FreeSync Technology | 6.5mm bezel | Military-grade MIL-STD-810G standards certified. 32% Off On Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 9th Generation Core Intel I5-9300H, 2.4 Ghz base speed, 4.1 Ghz max speed, 4 Cores, 8Mb Smart Cache

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology | 60Hz refresh rate | 250 Nits Brightness

Memory and Storage: 8GB RAM | Storage: 1 TB HDD + 128 GB SSD

Design and Battery: Laptop weight: 2.3Kg | Thin bezeled gaming laptop | Battery Life: 5 hrs 26% Off On MSI Gaming GL63 8SD Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs Intel Core i7-8750H 8th Gen processor, Hex-Core, upto 4.6 GHz

Pre-loaded Windows 10, Home, 64Bit operating system with lifetime validity

15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 120HZ Wideview 94%NTSC color Anti-glare, 100%sRGB

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 2666Mhz with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 6GB Graphics, Storage: 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD

Light Design gaming laptop with Backlight Keyboard (Single Color - Red) by Steelseries

This genuine MSI Gaming laptop comes with 2 years Carry-in warranty 16% Off On HP Pavilion Gaming Core i5 8th Gen 15-bc444TX Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H processor(2.3 GHz base processor speed, 8 MB cache, 4 cores), Max Boost Clock Up to 4.00 Ghz

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit

Memory & Storage: 8GB (1x8GB) DDR4 RAM | Storage: 128GB M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD Hybrid Storage

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5 Dedicated Graphics

Design & Battery: Laptop weight: 2.17 kg | Lithium battery 18% Off On Dell G Series G3 3579 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 2.2 GHz intel i7-8750H processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm hard drive

15.6-inch screen, NVidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Graphics

Windows 10 operating system

2.5kg laptop 25% Off On Acer Nitro 7 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs Processor: 9th Generation IntelCore i5-9300H processor, QuadCore, 2.4 Ghz turbo up to 4.10 Ghz

Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Display: 15.6- inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) , brightness: 300 Nits, IPS Display

Memory & Storage: 8GB of DDR4 system memory, expanadable to 32 GB with NVIDIAGeForceGTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 Graphics | Storage: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD

Design & Battery: Backlit Keyboard , Narrow Bezel Display

Warranty: This device comes with a one-year International Travelers Warranty (ITW)

Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home (64 Bit) 11% Off On HP Omen X 2S 15-dg0020TX 2019 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 2.60GHz Intel Core i7-9750H 9th Gen processor

16GB DDR4 RAM

hard drive

15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA RTX 2070 8GB Graphics

Windows 10 operating system

2.34kg laptop 9% Off On Dell Inspiron 15 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 2.8GHz Intel Core i7 7th Gen processor

16GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive

15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TiÂ 4GB Graphics

Windows 10 operating system

3.00kg laptop

Best Mobiles in India