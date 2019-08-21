ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide – Avail Up To Rs. 30,000 Discount On Best Gaming Laptops On Amazon

    By
    |

    Amazon is currently offering up to Rs. 30,000 off on some of the best gaming laptops out there. A few of these can be seen in the list. The highlights of these laptops include- 9th Generation Core Intel I5 processor, hyper cooling technologies, pre-loaded Windows 10 Homes with lifetime validity, and 1-year onsite domestic warranties.

    Buying Guide – Avail Up To Rs. 30,000 Discount On Best Gaming Laptops

     

    Amazon offerings on these laptops include no-cost EMI options on select debit and credit cards, 5% cashback on Rs 2,000 with HDFC bank debit cards, 10% instant discount on IndusInd and Yes banks credit EMI transactions, and 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card. You also get a cashback up to 45% as Amazon Pay balance on buying the laptops via Appario, and GST invoices which you can use to save up to 28% on other business purchases.

    23% Off On ASUS TUF FX505DY-BQ002T 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop

    23% Off On ASUS TUF FX505DY-BQ002T 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor, 2.1 GHz Base processor speed (up to 3.7 GHz Max Boost Speed) Memory & Storage : 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD RADEON RX560X GDDR5 4GB Graphics | Storage : 1TB 5400RPM 2.5' HDD
    • Display : 15.6-inch (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Panel 45% NTSC with FreeSync OS : Windows 10 Home Operating System | Weight : 2.20kg laptop
      Hypercool Technology: Anti-Dust Cooling | Powerful Dual Fan Design | Fan Overboost Technology | Patented Trapezoid-cut Lid Keyboard: Highlighted WASD keys | RED-Backlit Keyboard | 20 Million Key Presses |1.8mm Key Travel | Overstroke Technology
      Audio : DTS Headphone:X | Authentic 7.1-Channel Surround Sound | Audophile-grade Equalizer Sound Options | Optimized Game/ Movie/ Sports Audio Profile. I/O Ports : 1 x Comba audio jack | 1 x Type-A USB 2.0 | 2 x Type-A USB 3.0 (Gen 1) | 1 x RJ45 LAN jack for LAN insert | 1 x HDMI, HDMI support 2.0
      Other: With AMD FreeSync Technology | 6.5mm bezel | Military-grade MIL-STD-810G standards certified.
    32% Off On Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen
     

    32% Off On Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Processor: 9th Generation Core Intel I5-9300H, 2.4 Ghz base speed, 4.1 Ghz max speed, 4 Cores, 8Mb Smart Cache
    • Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
    • Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology | 60Hz refresh rate | 250 Nits Brightness
    • Memory and Storage: 8GB RAM | Storage: 1 TB HDD + 128 GB SSD
    • Design and Battery: Laptop weight: 2.3Kg | Thin bezeled gaming laptop | Battery Life: 5 hrs
    26% Off On MSI Gaming GL63 8SD

    26% Off On MSI Gaming GL63 8SD

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Intel Core i7-8750H 8th Gen processor, Hex-Core, upto 4.6 GHz
    • Pre-loaded Windows 10, Home, 64Bit operating system with lifetime validity
    • 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 120HZ Wideview 94%NTSC color Anti-glare, 100%sRGB
    • Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 2666Mhz with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 6GB Graphics, Storage: 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
    • Light Design gaming laptop with Backlight Keyboard (Single Color - Red) by Steelseries
    • This genuine MSI Gaming laptop comes with 2 years Carry-in warranty
    16% Off On HP Pavilion Gaming Core i5 8th Gen 15-bc444TX

    16% Off On HP Pavilion Gaming Core i5 8th Gen 15-bc444TX

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H processor(2.3 GHz base processor speed, 8 MB cache, 4 cores), Max Boost Clock Up to 4.00 Ghz
    • Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
    • 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit
    • Memory & Storage: 8GB (1x8GB) DDR4 RAM | Storage: 128GB M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD Hybrid Storage
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5 Dedicated Graphics
    • Design & Battery: Laptop weight: 2.17 kg | Lithium battery
    18% Off On Dell G Series G3 3579

    18% Off On Dell G Series G3 3579

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 2.2 GHz intel i7-8750H processor
    • 8GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
    • 15.6-inch screen, NVidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Graphics
    • Windows 10 operating system
    • 2.5kg laptop
    25% Off On Acer Nitro 7

    25% Off On Acer Nitro 7

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Processor: 9th Generation IntelCore i5-9300H processor, QuadCore, 2.4 Ghz turbo up to 4.10 Ghz
    • Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home 64-bit
    • Display: 15.6- inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) , brightness: 300 Nits, IPS Display
    • Memory & Storage: 8GB of DDR4 system memory, expanadable to 32 GB with NVIDIAGeForceGTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 Graphics | Storage: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD
    • Design & Battery: Backlit Keyboard , Narrow Bezel Display
    • Warranty: This device comes with a one-year International Travelers Warranty (ITW)
    • Preinstalled Software: Windows 10 Home (64 Bit)
    11% Off On HP Omen X 2S 15-dg0020TX 2019

    11% Off On HP Omen X 2S 15-dg0020TX 2019

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 2.60GHz Intel Core i7-9750H 9th Gen processor
    • 16GB DDR4 RAM
    • hard drive
    • 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA RTX 2070 8GB Graphics
    • Windows 10 operating system
    • 2.34kg laptop
    9% Off On Dell Inspiron 15

    9% Off On Dell Inspiron 15

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 2.8GHz Intel Core i7 7th Gen processor
    • 16GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB hard drive
    • 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TiÂ 4GB Graphics
    • Windows 10 operating system
    • 3.00kg laptop

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 7:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue