Vivo X21 Vs Vivo V9: The sibling's rivalry

The Vivo X21 is the first smartphone to launch in India with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, whereas the Vivo V9 is the first Vivo smartphone to launch in India with a notch. Both smartphones have a similar design with key elemental changes, which differentiates these smartphones from one another. The Vivo X21 retails in India for Rs 35,900, whereas the Vivo V9 is currently available in India for Rs 2,990. So, what are the additional perks that the Vivo X21 offers for the extra Rs 13,000?

Design

Both smartphones have a similar looking design. The Vivo V9 comes with a plastic body, whereas the Vivo X21 offers a glass-metal-glass sandwich design, which gives it a premium looks and feels while holding the smartphone. Clearly, the Vivo X21 is leading the race with clear ambitions towards becoming a flagship smartphone.

X-factor

The X-factor in the Vivo X21 is the in-screen fingerprint sensor. This is the first smartphone to officially launch in India with this technology. The phone has a premium AMOLED display with a PC3 color profile, which is also ahead of the Vivo V9's IPS LCD display. The Vivo V9 has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which works well. In fact, the Vivo V9 can unlock faster than the Vivo X21's in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Processor

The Vivo V9 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Whereas the Vivo X12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Both phones support storage expansion via micro SD card slot using a hybrid SIM tray.

Camera

The Vivo X21 has a 12 MP primary camera with a 5 MP depth sensor and a 12 MP front-facing camera. Whereas the Vivo V9 has a 16 MP primary camera with a 5 MP depth sensor and a 24 MP front-facing camera. Theoretically, the cameras on the Vivo V9 looks superior to the likes of the Vivo X12. However, the Vivo X21 should offer better performance even in low lighting condition, as the cameras are aided by hardware and software-based AI capabilities.

Conclusion

Comparing these two smartphones, the Vivo X21 emerge as a winner in all aspects. However, the Vivo X21's major competition will be against the OnePlus 6, which retails in India for Rs 34,999. If you are confused between the Vivo V9 and the Vivo X21 and you are not concerned about the budget, then go with the Vivo V9, as the smartphone packs-in futuristic technology.