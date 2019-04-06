Ways to fix Windows 10 Sleep Mode problems Features lekhaka-Nazia banu Windows 10 is the latest OS from Microsoft

Sleep mode is one of the great ways to save energy of your PC without losing anything and resuming back to current work. But what happens when your sleep mode of your Windows 10 starts giving problems. Well, it is a common problem and the reasons are many. Let us find solutions to solve the Windows 10 sleep mode problem.

• Check Settings

When the Windows start giving trouble, the first thing to be done is to check for Sleep Mode Settings. Inspect the power options, hardware, and configuration. It largely affects the working of power and sleep buttons.

• Do a Clean Bot

There are chances that a newly installed software may interfere in the working process of sleep mode. So try the clean boot mode in your PC. This mode starts the Windows service and programs normally as the basic one. It does not allow any newly installed software or third party to intrude.

• Use Windows Troubleshooter

If the above two methods fail, Windows Troubleshooter may rescue you. Follow the points to fix the sleep mode issue.

1. Click Windows + W. Type Troubleshooting in the panel that opens up.

2. The Windows of Troubleshooting will open. Click view all from the left panel.

3. There will be many options. Click the power option to start the power Troubleshooter

4. A new window will appear. Click on the Next option to proceed.

5. If there's any problem, Troubleshooter will solve it. Then restart your PC and check your sleep mode.

• Update Windows 10

It is always advised to keep your Windows Updated. Upgrading to its latest version will not only add new features but also solve many problems. The Windows will automatically update all the PC's device drivers.

• Disable Hybrid Mode

The sleep mode may not work if the Hibernation is On. It may not allow the PC to sleep. Check whether the enable/disable Hybrid mode is accessible. To stop the Hybrid Mode, follow the steps below.

1. Click Advanced Power option

2. Look out for sleep expandable option.

3. Clicking on the Allow Hybrid Sleep, choose off from the options in the drop-down menu.

4. Click the OK button after completing the settings. Restart your PC and check the sleep mode.

• Scan for Virus/Malware

There are chances that your PC has been attacked by Virus, thus disallowing the sleep mode option. The Virus affects the normal working of the PC. Check for Virus, and if your PC hasn't got any Antivirus software, do install it and protect from Virus/Malware.