WWDC 2022: Why Apple Should Have Pulled The Plug On MacBook Pro

While Apple breathed a new life into MacBook Air with a new design, the 13-inch MacBook Pro still hangs in the limbo of uncertainty. It still packs the dated 2016 chassis with thick bezels, a boxy design, a mediocre webcam, and the much-hated Touch Bar. In this article, we will discuss why Apple should have discontinued it rather than updating it.

What’s New In Apple M2 Silicon?

Apple M2 chipset comes with an improved CPU, GPU, and better energy efficiency. The latest Apple silicon has a 10-core GPU and offers 25 percent more performance compared to the Apple M1 chipset.

The new chipset supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and has an eight-core CPU and a ten-core GPU. The M2 chipset offers an 18 percent faster CPU and 35 percent faster GPU with a peak memory bandwidth of 100GB/s.

Things Haven’t Changed For MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro was also left hanging in the M1 lineup in 2020. While it used the same chipset, there was only a slight bump in its performance compared to the M1 MacBook Air. This wasn’t worth it for many as they had to pay a fortune for the upgrade. Most buyers went for the cheaper option when they had to pick.

However, even with the M2 chip at the helm, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will still have to do some convincing. For one, it continues to be Apple’s most-expensive entry-level MacBook. And, it’s difficult to understand why would buyers go for it over the M2 MacBook Air.

Not A Huge Upgrade Over MacBook Air

The new MacBook Pro offers a slightly zippy performance compared to the MacBook Air and has a better thermal system. It also offers an extra two hours of battery life. However, all these aspects aren’t convincing enough to make an average buyer pay that extra fortune.

The MacBook Pro is placed in the company’s portfolio as a device for people who cannot afford the M1 Pro or the M1 Max MacBook Pro, which starts at $2,000. Besides, supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages have made them even more scarce.

Is MacBook Pro Good Value For Money?

People who opt for the M2 MacBook Pro won’t actually be buying a “Pro” device. Firstly, it doesn’t support more than one external display. Besides, buying it means losing out on the great value that the M2 MacBook Air offers, as it packs a new display and design.

All these factors make the M2 MacBook Pro a skippable product, but thanks to its brand value, the device could continue to be among the top-selling products. It might put buyers in a tricky situation but given its sales numbers, it’s unlikely that Apple will pull the plug on it.