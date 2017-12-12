Year End Sale: Upto 40% off on Laptops: Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer and more

The year 2018 is knocking on the door and brings a major reason of joy for technology lovers.
It is that time of the year when top tech brands announce exiting discount and exchange offers on their products, making it the perfect time to shop your dream tech devices.
And while smartphones are any day the most interesting category in India, today we are going to focus on laptops that make for a perfect deal for interested buyers.
We have compiled a list of all the laptops from top PC makers such as Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more to inform you about the best offers during the year end sales. So without wasting any time, let's have a look.
27% off on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A
Key Features
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
- All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
- MacOS Sierra operating system
- 1.35kg laptop
- 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase
10% off on Lenovo Y700 80Q000E3IH 17.3-inch Laptop
Key Features
- 17.3-inch screen, N16P-GX 4GB Graphics
- 3.50GHz Intel Core i7-6700HQ 6th Gen processor
- 16GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 5 hours battery life, 3.5kg laptop
20% off on Dell Inspiron 15.6 3552
Key Features
- 15-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics
- Up to 2.56 GHz Pentium N3710 processor , base frequency 1.60 GHz.
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 500GB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Ubuntu Linux 14.04 operating system
- 2.19kg laptop
- Integrated widescreen HD 720P webcam with single digital microphone
- Processor speed in technical details refers to the maximum processor speed. Base processor frequency may vary
15% off on HP 15q-BU004TU 2017 15.6-inch Laptop
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- Up to 2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Free DOS operating system
- 4 hours battery life, 2.1kg laptop
- Unique visual Strata pattern design on keyboard cover with chrome finished hinges
29% off on Dell Vostro 3565 AMD A6 7310
Key Features
- 15.6 inch screen
- 8 gb ddr4 ram
- 500 GB HD
- 2 GHz CPU
- 2 gb amd readon grahics
19% off on Lenovo IdeaPad 320S-14IKB 80X400DEIN
Key Features
- 14-inch screen, Integrated Graphics
- Thin and light 1.69kg laptop
- Up to 2.4GHz Intel Core i3-7100U 7th Gen processor
- Display: 14.0 HD TN AG(SLIM)(1366x768)
- 4GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
- 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase
- Windows 10 operating system, 7 hours battery life
21% off on Lenovo IdeaPad 520-15IKB 80YL00R6IN
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, N16S-GTR 4GB Graphics
- Upto 3.1GHz Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 2TB Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 2.2kg laptop
25% off on Acer A315-31-P4CR UN.GNTSI.002
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 505 Graphics
- 1.10GHz Intel Pentium N4200 processor
- Slim laptop with No DVD
- 4GB DDR3 RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 2.1kg laptop
11% off on HP Pavilion 15-au620TX
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce 940MX 2GB Graphics
- 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U 7th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 2.03kg laptop
- MS Office pre-installed
16% off on Asus GL502VM-FY230T 15.6-inch Laptop
Key Features
- 15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce GTX1060 6GB Graphics
- 3.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ 7th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 7200rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 operating system
- 2.24kg laptop
- HD web camera