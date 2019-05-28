Just In
- 1 hr ago Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 announced at Computex 2019: What’s the difference?
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M40 India launch date confirmed
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M40 is expected to be the re-branded Galaxy A60 with bigger battery
- 2 hrs ago Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro launch set for today: How to watch live stream
Don't Miss
- News Payal Tadvi suicide case: Head of Gynaecology department suspended
- Finance RCom Reports Q4 Net Loss At Rs. 7,767 crore
- Sports Perez: Ramos can't leave Madrid for CSL on free transfer
- Movies WAIT WHAT! Disha Patani Feels She & Salman Khan Might Never Work Together After Bharat
- Travel The Crystal-Clear Waters Of Blue Lagoon In Meghalaya Beckons You To An Aquatic Adventure
- Lifestyle With Festivities Around The Corner, These Stunning B-town Divas Have Fresh Ethnic Goals For You
- Automobiles Honda Activa 5G & CB Shine Limited Edition Launched In India — Prices Start At Rs 55,032
- Education MBOSE Result 2019: Direct Link To Check SSLC & HSSLC Result 2019
Samsung laptop infected with 6 deadliest virus is now worth Rs 1,200,000
It comes with I LOVE YOU malware
What if I tell you that your virus infected laptop might make you a millionaire? Yes, you heard us right. In an auction, an old Samsung laptop filled with the world's most deadly computer virus is now valued at $1.35 billion or Rs 1,200,000.
Created by Guo O Dong
Guo O Dong is a well-known artist, who is known for his masterpieces across the globe. He has taken an ordinary laptop, to be precise, the Samsung NC10-14GB and has filled the laptop with world's 6 deadliest computer viruses.
According to Guo, the virus infected laptop is a great example of how the digital world can abstract threads to the physical world, in this case, the laptop.
"We have this fantasy that things that happen in computers can't actually affect us, but this is absurd. Weaponized viruses that affect power grids or public infrastructure can cause direct harm, said Guo O Dong.
You can touch this computer, but, inserting a pen drive or any other USB device and using the same USB drive on other devices is most likely to break at least some functionalities of your new machine.
Six viruses included in the laptop
- I LOVE YOU virus, which is a well-known virus, especially send via an e-mail attachment.
- Mydoom was created by Russian e-mail spammers, which has caused damages worth $38 billion across the globe.
- WannaCry is another virus, which is used to collect ramson from the users, by blocking the entire computer, and one needs to have a unique key to unlock the device.
- SoBig is a worm and a trojan, which is again circulated via e-mails. This virus can copy files from the affected system and can damage both hardware and software. It is estimated that SoBig has caused around $37 billion.
- BlackEnergy 2 uses is known for causing a major digital blackout in December 2015 in Ukraine.
- DarkTequila is a malware mainly used in Latin America to steal bank credentials and corporate date.