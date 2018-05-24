Acer announces 15-inch Swift 5 Notebook that weighs less than 1kg

Acer, at its global presser, announced its new Swift 5 notebook. With a 15-inch display, the chassis weighs less than 1 kg (2.2 lbs), ideal for people always on the go. The Swift 5 is powered by Windows 10, the latest Intel Core processors.

The Swift 5's Full HD IPS1 touchscreen features ultra-narrow bezels. Measuring just 5.87 mm (0.23 inches), giving it a 87.6% screen-to-body ratio to maximize the viewing experience. The Swift 5 features Acer Color Intelligence technology, which dynamically adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time. It optimizes screen color and brightness without clipping or over saturation. While Acer BluelightShield technology allows adjusting of the screen's blue-light emission over extended periods of use.

The Swift 5 is constructed with advanced materials including ultra-light magnesium-lithium alloys for the top and bottom cover, and magnesium-aluminum alloys for extra sturdiness on the palm rest area. Thanks to the LED backlit keyboard, users can work effectively on the go all day and even at night.

Powered by the latest Intel processors, the Acer Swift 5 offers an exceptionally fast and responsive experience with battery life that lasts through the workday. The Swift 5 features Intel Wireless-AC 9560 which offers 2x2 802.11ac wireless Gigabit performance that enhances streaming, sharing, conferencing and gaming experiences.

Up to 1 TB of SSD storage and up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory keeps the system fast and responsive, while connectivity is provided through one USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 port (10 Gbit/s data transfer, supporting power delivery and display output), two USB 3.1 Type-A ports (one with power-off charging functionality), an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. The Swift 5 supports Windows Hello through a fingerprint reader, allowing users to log in to their accounts faster and more securely.

The company launched a slew of products at its global press conference. The company also unveiled two new Predator Helios gaming notebooks. They include the Predator Helios 500, featuring up to 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processors, and the Predator Helios 300 Special Edition that includes upgraded specs from its predecessor and a distinctive white chassis. Both feature VR-Ready performance, advanced thermal technologies, and fast connectivity.

Designed for extreme gamers, the Acer Predator Helios 500 is a gaming beast. It features up to overclockable 8th Gen Intel Core i9+ processors and overclockable GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. Intel Optane memory increases responsiveness and load times, while NVMePCIe SSDs, Killer DoubleShot Pro networking, and up to 64GB of memory keep the action going, making the Helios 500 the ideal gaming notebook for graphic-intensive AAA titles and live streaming.