Acer Aspire 3 Launched In India: Another Made-In-India Laptop News oi-Vivek

Acer has officially launched its second made-in-India laptop -- the Acer Aspire 3. The new budget laptop from Acer is manufactured at a facility located in Noida, and this is the second laptop from the company which has been manufactured in India.

The latest made-in-India laptop from Acer is powered by an Intel processor and comes in multiple configurations. The laptop comes with an FHD resolution display with a thin-bezel design with a higher screen-to-body ratio and here are the details regarding the same.

All variants of the new Acer Aspire 3 are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors. While the Core i3 variant of the Acer Aspire 3 comes with Intel UHD graphics, the Core i5 variant comes with more power Intel Iris Xe graphics.

If we look at the base model of the Aspire 3, the laptop offers an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD-based internal storage. There are two more variants of the Aspire 3, powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 1TB HDD.

The only difference between these models is the graphics. While one variant comes with the Intel Iris Xe graphics and the other model is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce MX350. Both GPUs use the device memory as the graphics buffer, as they lack dedicated video memory. Out-of-the-box, the laptops come with Windows 11 OS.

When it comes to I/O, the laptop has multiple USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an RJ45 LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a bummer. All three variants of the Acer Aspire 3 come with a 45W charger in the box.

How Much Does India-Made Acer Aspire 3 Costs?

The base model of the Acer Aspire 3 with the Core i3 processor retails for Rs. 50,000 and is readily available on Flipkart. Similarly, the Aspire 3 with the Core i5 processor and Iris Xe graphics costs 53,990, and the Acer Aspire 3 with the GeForce MX350 costs Rs. 58,990.

In terms of pricing, these laptops cost similar to other similarly powered devices. Given Acer has started producing more laptops here in India, the company is likely to manufacture even their high-end devices in India in the near future.

