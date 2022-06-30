Acer Aspire 5 Notebook With 12th-Gen Core i5 Chip Comes To India; Priced Starts At Rs. 62,990 News oi-Akshay Kumar

Acer Aspire 5 laptop has been released in India with highly narrow bezels and the 12th-gen Intel Core processor. This is the latest gaming notebook from the brand in the country. The new notebook from the company has accelerated gaming performance and the NVIDIA GeForce gaming GPU. The Acer Aspire 5 has been released in India a few days after the brand released the Aspire 7.

Acer Aspire 5 Has Highly Narrow Bezels, Core i5 Processor

The Acer Aspire 5 provides the air inlet keyboard, apart from the dual cooling fans. The device can be configured with different cooling modes from the fans. There's also support for dual copper thermal pipes, which are capable of offering 10 percent more heat dissipation while providing an intense gaming experience. The laptop is offered with a minimal design with a high 81.18 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Acer Aspire 5 is loaded with a 15.6-inch IPS display, which provides a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080p. The notebook is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor. The laptop comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics processor, which has 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. There's 8GB of DDR4 RAM onboard the device, apart from 512GB of SSD native memory. The notebook can also be configured with up to 32GB of RAM.

In terms of connectivity, the Acer Aspire 5 has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen port, a Thunderbolt-4 port, a display port over USB Type-C, and a USB charging port. The notebook is backed by a 50Wh battery, which supports 135W charging via an AC adapter.

Acer Aspire 5 Price In India, Availability

The Acer Aspire 5 laptop is priced quite affordably in India at just Rs. 62,990. The notebook is available to buy on the brand's website, Acer exclusive retail stores, Amazon India, and Croma e-commerce portals. The device is being offered in a single Gray color variant in the country.

Acer Aspire 5 Was Launched Soon After Aspire 7

The Acer Aspire 5 was released in India a couple of days after the brand launched the Aspire 7 notebook in the country. This one arrived with the 12th-gen Intel Core CPUs, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD. The Aspire 7 is also available at the starting price tag of Rs. 62,990.

