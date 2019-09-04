Acer At IFA 2019 – Predator Thornos Air, Predator Triton Laptops, Chromebooks And More Launched

The Predator Triton gaming laptop lineup has been updated with two new models - Triton 300 and Triton 500. The former is an affordable solution for gamers weighing around 2.3kg. It can be upgraded to a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor and not the 10th generation one. It features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB/32GB of DDR4 2666Hz memory and two 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDs. The gaming laptop supports up to 2TB hard drive and WiFi 6. It flaunts a 15.6 FHD+ IPS display with 3ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate.

Talking about Acer Predator Triton 500, it is an upgraded gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD display. The laptop measures 17.9mm thickness and weighs in at 2.1kg. There are narrow bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 81%. Similar to its affordable alternative, this one can also be upgraded only up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It carries the credits of being the first laptop from Acer to feature 300Hz refresh rate.

The Predator Triton 300's India pricing is yet to be announced, but it will be available in the country from October 2019. On the other hand, the Predator Triton 500 is priced at Rs. 1,65,999.

The Predator Thronos Air gaming chair has been announced at the IFA 2019. It features an adjustable chair with a modular desk, a massage function, a monitor arm to support three displays, and an adjustable keyboard and mouse tray. There are customization options to include a cup holder, USB hub, camera for livestreaming, headset holder, and seat stabilizer.

It is a battle station and is priced at a whopping $14,000 in North America and 79,999 yuan in China. As of now, there is no word regarding when it will be released in these markets, but it will be available in EMEA in Q4 for $9,850 (approx. Rs. 7,10,000).

Besides this, Acer has come up with Planet9, an open platform for casual and amateur gamers seeking to learn from the pros and build a team to play online tournaments. It is in closed right now and will will available as open beta on January 30, 2020. Planet9 assures to provide coaching, game statistics, etc. for gamers to up their skills. The Predator Thronos Air will be available in India from November 2019 for pre-orders and there is no word regarding the pricing.

As mentioned above, Acer has launched four new Chromebooks that will be released in EMEA and North America in October And December respectively. These models have a large display and boost productivity in a range of environments. The new Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-1H/1HT) can be enjoyed in bright-light conditions. There are two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, one on each side, for charging the Chromebook. The port can also be used to charge other devices, transfer data, and connect to an HD display. The new Chromebooks have two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 ports and a microSD card reader for extra storage capacity.

All the new Chromebooks feature a front-facing HD webcam for video chats and Google Hangouts. The convertible Acer Chromebook Spin 311 also has the option for a world-facing camera for capturing 1080p video. There connectivity features including Gigabit WiFi, a wireless antenna with 2x2 MU-MIMO, and Bluetooth 5.0. All four new Acer Chromebooks feature the Google Assistant, Google Play, Chrome OS, Google Drive, etc. The Acer Chromebook 315 delivers day-to-night battery life lasting up to 12.5 hours. The Acer Chromebook 314 will be available in India from December 2019, starting at Rs 42,000.

Acer has refreshed the Swift 3 and Swift 5 laptops with the 10th Gen Intel Core processors. These laptops are touted to deliver up to 12.5 hours of battery life. The Swift 3 has a 14-inch FHD IPS display and weighs in around 1.19kg. It can be upgraded to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Plus graphics, optional discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU, up to 512GB PCIe Gen 3x4 SSD storage, 16GB RAM, dual-band Intel WiFi 6,and Thunderbolt 3.

The 14-inch Acer Swift 5 has been known to be the lightest in its class. The latest generation weighs just 990 grams with a new discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics. The screen features a three-side narrow bezel with a high screen-to-body ratio of 86.4%. The Swift 5 is a lightweight yet powerful laptop with up to 12.5 hours[iii] of battery life for day-to-night productivity. The Swift 5 supports fast-charging, providing up to 4.5 hours of use with just a 30-minute charge.

The Acer Swift 5 is priced starting from Rs. 69,999 and Swift 3 is priced from Rs. 59,999. These laptops will be available in India from the end of this month.

Acer today introduced refreshed models in its popular Swift ultra-portable notebook and Aspire all-in-one desktop ranges, all powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 10. The Acer Aspire C series has 32GB RAM, optional discrete NVIDIA MX130 GPU, up to 1TB NVMe SSD and up to 2TB HDD. There is a camera shutter, an HDMI-out port, and four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports.

Acer has also unveiled four new Nitro gaming monitors. These monitors support Adaptive Sync, NVIDIA G-Sync and Variable Refresh Rates when connected to GeForce GTX 10 series and 20 series graphics cards. These are Acer Nitro XV253Q P, Nitro XV253Q X, Nitro XV273 X and Nitro XV273 U with varying resolution and refresh rate. Unlike the Acer Predator Triton 500, none of these gaming monitors support 300Hz refresh rate. The Acer Nitro XV273U S and Acer Nitro XV273 X will be available in India from February 2020.