Acer Introduces Sustainability-Focused Chromebook Vero 514; Price & Features

Acer has introduced its latest Chrome OS-powered laptop called the Chromebook Vero 514. It is a sustainability-focused notebook built with an aim to trim down environmental waste. Acer Chromebook's chassis is made using 30 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics. The touchpad utilizes 100 percent ocean-bound plastics, while the keycaps are made from 50 percent PCR.

Chromebook Vero 514 Sports Environment-Friendly Design

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514's internal fan housing is also made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. The exterior of the notebook uses a paint-free design highlighting its sustainable philosophy. The display panel of the device is 99 percent recyclable and the packaging also utilizes 90 percent recycled paper. The notebook also has MIL-STD-810H military-grade drop resistance of up to four feet.

Acer Chromebook Vero 514 Packs In Impressive Innards

Apart from offering an environment-friendly design, Acer has also packed its latest Chromebook with impressive innards. The Chromebook Vero 514 offers a 14-inch display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent, an anti-glare coating, and a Corning Gorilla Glass layer. Consumers can also opt for a touch-enabled version of the notebook.

The new Acer Chromebook comes in multiple 12-gen Intel Core processor-powered variants - the Core i3-1215UI, Core i5-1235U, and the Core i7-1255U. The notebook can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD storage. The specs suggest that the latest Acer Chromebook could be a good performer at the price point.

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 tips the scale at 1.40 kg and has a thickness of 0.81-inches. For video calling, the notebook comes with a Full-HD webcam, which also has a privacy switch. The device also has speakers with DTS audio support to provide an immersive media experience. In terms of connectivity, it offers two USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 6E, a full-sized HDMI port, a headphone socket, and a USB-A 3.2 port.

The Chromebook Vero 514 also comes with a fingerprint sensor for security, which is placed on the right side of the touchpad. The notebook is capable of providing up to 10 hours of regular usage on a single charge. The battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes, thanks to the fast charging support.

Acer Chromebook Vero 514 Price, Availability

The base variant of the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 has been priced at $499.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 39,900 in the Indian currency. This model will incorporate the Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD. The notebook will be initially available in the US starting from October. As of now, the company has not announced when its new Chromebook will be going on sale in India.

