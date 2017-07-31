Acer Launches ‘Nitro 5’ gaming laptop: How powerful is it?

Acer, one of the popular providers of PCs is bringing in another terrific performer to its gaming series by introducing the powerful Nitro 5 in India.

Packed with features that are essential in any gaming laptop, the company says that the new Acer Nitro 5 PC will deliver an astounding, affordable and portable gaming experience that offers everyday usability with ultimate performance to play demanding games on a budget.

While those words sound promising from the company, Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer, commented on the launch saying, "We are extremely excited to launch Acer Nitro 5 in India, the device is an unmatched combination of price and features. We thoroughly believe that every aspiring gamer deserves a great gaming device which lets them play advanced games while still be a great choice to do day-to-day tasks, hence, that's where we thought to introduce Nitro 5 which is incredibly powerful with an unbeatable price."

As such, the Acer Nitro 5 will be available on Flipkart and Acer Stores for consumers starting at Rs. 75,990.

So at this price range what can gamers expect from this new laptop?

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Aggressive Design The Nitro 5's design features a matte black chassis with a hairline finish, while its smooth sleek red hinge runs along the back of the notebook, above the bold air grill vent. The keyboard features red backlighting, and the WASD keys and touchpad are also outlined in red to raise the gaming excitement and ease of use. Acer Nitro 5 offers a vibrant 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, while Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony technology provides incredible sound depth, wider bass, surround sound and crystal clear clarity to provide immersive experiences for gaming or watching movies. Incredible Performance and Seamless Connectivity Powered by 7th Intel Core i7 or i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050/1050Ti graphics card with 4GB DDR5 RAM along with fast SSD and 16GB RAM, the laptop has oodles of power to breeze through demanding applications and games while handling day-to-day tasks without breaking a sweat. Ideal for accelerating boot-up time and shortening in-game loading times, the selected device models come equipped with fast 128GB SSD paired with 1TB HDD for storage. A Gigabit Ethernet port delivers fast and reliable wired connections, while the 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO wireless technology provides blazing-fast wireless connectivity. A comprehensive selection of ports includes one USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1) port, one USB 3.0 port with power-off charging, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port1, which can support up to 90 Hz refresh rates. Absolute Cooling Of course, no gaming system is complete without a thermal solution to manage heat and keep the system running optimally. The Nitro 5 is equipped with dual fans and Acer Coolboost technology, which cools the CPU and GPU by more than 11 percent and also allows users to manually control the cooling process when heavy use requires an added boost.