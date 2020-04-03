ENGLISH

    Acer launches Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Refresh Rate Display, RTX 2080 Support

    By
    |

    Amid coronavirus outbreak where rest of the world is fighting against the pandemic, Intel has decided to launch its 10th Generation Mobile H-series processor. The company has launched this processor to take on AMD Ryzen 4000 series. The OEMs have already started launching the latest laptops with the 10th-Gen processor and Acer has also launched its latest gaming laptops -the Predator Triton 500 and the Nitro 5.

    Acer launches Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display

     

    Acer Predator Triton 500 specifications

    The Acer Acer Predator Triton 500 flaunts a 15.6-inch IPS display with an optional 300Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor, which is clubbed with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU.

    The newly launched gaming laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD. Besides, the Predator Triton 500 also comes with Vortex Flow technology which includes three custom fans placed on the chassis of the frame in a single line to increase airflow and reduce noise.

    Acer launches Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display

    On the connectivity front, the gaming laptop offers one HDMI, three USB Type-A port, one USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and microphone. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and E3100G ethernet controller, and Control Center 2.0.

    The company claims that the Acer Predator Triton 500 is capable of delivering a battery life of 7.5 hours in one single charge and packs Windows 10. For better cooling performance the gaming laptop comes equipped with all-metal 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan. It weighs around 2.1 kilogram which is not that heavy for a gaming laptop.

    Acer launches Predator Triton 500 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display

     

    Acer Predator Triton 500 Price

    The Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop is launched with a price tag of $2199.99 which is approx. Rs. 1,67,380 when converted into Indian rupees. The gaming laptop will be available for sale from May 2020.

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
