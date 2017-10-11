Acer Nitro 5 Spin convertible gaming notebook launched in India: Features and more

Taiwanese electronics giant Acer is now expanding its Nitro gaming laptop series by introducing a new convertible gaming laptop in India.

Dubbed as Acer "Nitro 5 Spin" the laptop comes at a starting price of Rs. 79,990. The laptop features a 15.6-inch device with full HD IPS display. For better viewing experience, the laptop also comes with Acer Color Intelligence proprietary technology and Acer Bluelight Shield feature. The device is powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processors along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

The new laptop further sports backlit keyboard and has 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD of internal storage space. Nitro 5 Spin includes a fingerprint reader to help securely verify an owner's identity through Windows Hello.

"We are excited to launch the first convertible gaming Notebook 'Nitro 5 Spin' in India," said Chandrahas Panigrahi, Chief Marketing officer and Consumer Business Head, in a statement. "Its convertible design and 8th Gen Intel Core processor with NVIDIA 10 series graphics card makes it a versatile gaming device that opens up new usage scenarios for enthusiast gamers and creative professionals on the go," Panigrahi added.

The "Nitro 5 Spin" also includes dual front-facing speakers and one subwoofer. It is paired with audio technologies like "Dolby Audio Premium", "AcerTrueHarmony" and "Acer Smart Amplifier". "These audio technologies fine-tune and improve the frequency balance to deepen the impact of movies, games, and music with improved bass and multi-dimensional sound," the company said.

The products are currently available on Flipkart, leading retail and Acer exclusive stores.