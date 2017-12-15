Acer Predator 21 X gaming laptop with curved screen arrives in India: Price, features and more

Acer has now announced the launch of its Predator 21 X gaming laptop in India. The main feature of this laptop is that Acer claims that this is the world's first gaming laptop to offer curved screen display.

Expressing the excitement on the launch, Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head Acer India, said, "Predator brand needs no introduction and now I am thrilled to announce that we are able to bring the ultimate gaming laptop to India - The Predator 21 X. The Predator 21 X is the world's first notebook with a curved screen design that offers eye-tracking technology for more immersive user experience. The incredibly powerful Predator 21 X is a true beast of machine packing in some of the most advanced technology ever seen in a laptop while offering desktop-level performance for the most demanding games."

While the laptop was first unveiled at IFA 2016 in Berlin, now it has finally arrived in India. So gaming enthusiasts might have something to look forward to. However, as this laptop comes with top of the line features and specs, buyers might have to shell out more cash in comparison to other gaming laptops in the market.

We will be discussing the price but first, let's have a look at what Predator 21 X has to offer.

Display and Software The Acer Predator 21 X runs on Windows 10. The laptop supports Windows Hello via its front camera. Talking about the display, the laptop comes with a 21-inch curved full-HD ultrawide IPS display, with G-Sync support. The display offers a resolution of 2560x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9 as well as refresh rate of 120Hz. Processor, RAM and Storage The device is powered by a 7th generation Intel Core i7-7820HK processor (2.9GHz with turbo boost up to 3.9GHz) paired with two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards in SLI. The laptop comes with 64GB of DDR4-2400 RAM on board, up to four 512GB solid-state drives (including two NVMe PCIe SSDs), and a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive. Other Features The laptop is equipped with Thunderbolt 3 on its USB Type-C port. Acer claims that its Killer DoubleShot Pro technology picks the fastest network connection (Ethernet or wireless). The Predator 21 X has two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, an SD card reader, and one USB Type-C/ Thunderbolt 3 port. The gaming laptop features a full-sized mechanical backlit keyboard and a convertible Precision Touchpad. The laptop is equipped with Acer's DustDefender and CoolBoost apps that are said to offer better heat dissipation. The device has five system fans (including three AeroBlade ones) along with nine cooling pipes. As for the audio, there are six built-in stereo speakers (4 regular and 2 subwoofers) that offer 3-way audio design. It weighs in at 8.5 kilograms. Pricing and Availibility Currently, Acer Predator 21 X is up for pre-orders on Flipkart and the gaming laptop will be available starting December 18. The laptop is priced at a whopping Rs. 6,99,999. Acer Predator 21 X will ship with a custom hard-shell carrying trolley case and the first 300 notebooks will be available with limited edition series number on the panel.