Acer Predator Helios 300 Launched: India's First Gaming Laptop With 360Hz Refresh Rate
Acer has officially launched India's first gaming laptop with up to a 360Hz refresh rate. While there are plenty of gaming laptops with a 300Hz refresh rate in India, the new Acer Predator Helios 300 is the first laptop to offer 1080p resolution with up to a 360Hz refresh rate.
The latest gaming laptop from Acer also gets additional features like 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology which uses three fans to keep the system cool. According to the company, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is made for competitive gamers, who can take advantage of the higher refresh rate display.
Do note that, the Acer Predator Helios 300 comes in three models with 360Hz refresh, 300Hz refresh rate, and 165Hz refresh rate, all offering a native 1080p resolution. One caveat of the new Helios 300 is the fact that it is still powered by an 11th Gen Intel CPU. To be specific, it uses the Intel Core i9-11900H CPU which is an octa-core processor with up to 4.9GHz clock speed.
The device has an extensive range of I/O, including a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, USB Type-C port (Thunderbolt 4) port, RJ45 port, 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, there is also a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port.
The Predator Helios comes with the RTX 3060 laptop GPU with 6GB of video memory. The laptop does offer 16GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD, and there is also an HDD slot, which supports up to 2TB 2.5-inch HDD.
A 59Whr battery powers the Acer Predator Helios 300 and should offer average battery life. Do note that, the laptop does ship with a 2430W power adapter, which should be plenty enough to power both CPU and GPU.
Acer Predator Helios 300 Price In India
The Acer Predator Helios 300, powered by the Intel Core i9-11900H with the RTX 3060 laptop GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD retails for Rs. 144,999. The laptop is currently on sale via the official website and will also be available on Flipkart and other authorized stores.
If you are in the market for a mid-tier gaming laptop with the highest possible refresh rate, then the Acer Predator Helios 300 seems like a good bargain, especially considering this is the first laptop with a whopping 360Hz refresh rate.
