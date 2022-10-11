Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition 3D Gaming Laptop Launched News oi -Vivek

Acer has officially launched the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptops in India. The latest gaming laptop from Acer is based on the 12th Gen Intel Core processors with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, making it one of the most capable gaming laptops from the brand.

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition retails in India for Rs. 3,19,999, and the laptop will be available via store.acer.com, Acer exclusive stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales starting today. Here are a few more details on the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition 3D gaming laptop.

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition Specifications

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition comes with a 15.6-inch display with UDH (3840 x 2160) resolution in 2D mode. Similarly, the laptop also has a LED-backlit TFT LCD and 3D Stereoscopic module with 1920 x 2160 resolution in 3D mode.

The key highlight of this gaming laptop is the fact that it comes with a 3D display. Users can easily switch between 2D and 3D with a single click, and the laptop can actually deliver a 3D experience without needing 3D glass.

Coming to the gaming aspects of the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, the laptop can convert 2D content into 3D content using the TrueGame client app that works on photos, videos, and even video calls. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i9-12900H CPU with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU.

The device also offers 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM (dual-channel) along with PCIe Gen4 SSD. The laptop also comes with 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology and an automated CoolBoost feature. Similarly, the laptop is also equipped with Liquid Metal thermal grease, which should help with heat dissipation.

The laptop has a large keyboard with per-key RGB support, powered by Mini LED brighter backlights. The lighting on the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition can be controlled using the PredatorSense app, which also allows users to tweak fan speeds or manage CPU and GPU overclocking.

Wireless networking on the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is handled by Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Similarly, the laptop also offers HDMI 2.1 port, mini DisplayPort, and ports with USB 3.2 Gen1 and 2 along with Thunderbolt 4 support.

Is It Worth The Money?

Considering the CPU and the GPU, the laptop is slightly on the expensive side. However, there is nothing like the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition in India which offers glassless 3D technology. If you are looking for a powerful gaming laptop with a 3D display, this is definitely a great laptop to consider.

