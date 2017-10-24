Acer Predator Triton 700 launched in India: A new advanced ultrathin laptop for gamers

Acer the Taiwanese brand has yet again launched a new gaming laptop in its Predator series in India. Dubbed as Predator Triton 700 this laptop features ultrathin design, and top of the line hardware.

Commenting on the launch, Chandrahas Panigrahi, Acer India CMO, and Consumer Business Head, said, "Acer has the widest range of gaming PCs and with every launch of a new gaming laptop, we make sure that the experience is more immersive. Gamers looking for a sleek design with uncompromised power will find the Triton 700 to be the perfect machine."

He added, "With an ultraslim form factor, it is one of the few notebooks that was truly built from scratch keeping in mind philosophy of delivering the maximum performance in the slim and light package offering maximum efficiency."

Gamers will now have an added option among the various Acer gaming laptops that are available in the market.

Display, Processors, RAM and Storage The Acer Predator Triton 700 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate with support for Nvidia's G-Sync tech. The notebook is powered by a seventh generation Intel Core i7 processor which is paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU. The device further offers two NVMe PCIe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM. However, the company has said that the specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. Innovative Cooling The company has managed to fit top-end specifications into the Predator Triton 700 in relatively slim (for a gaming laptop) chassis which is about 18.9mm thick. Acer has claimed that it because of its Nvidia's Max-Q technology and its own innovative cooling featuring AeroBlade 3D metal fans. The fans as per the company will increase airflow by 35 percent compared to conventional fans. Better Sound Output Predator Triton 700 features Dolby Atmos surround sound and Acer TrueHarmony technologies that are said to deliver a better audio experience. The laptop also offers Skype for Business Certification to provide superior teleconferencing. Other Features Acer Predator Triton 700 also comes with several other features that include Killer DoubleShot Pro networking and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, two USB 3.0 ports (featuring power-off USB charging), one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort connector, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The laptop has a Corning Gorilla Glass plate beside the keyboard giving a view of the cooling system and it also functions as a 'Precision Touchpad'. The Predator Triton 700 is equipped with an RGB-backlit mechanical keyboard and it comes with its PredatorSense software which will enable gamers to customise the controls as per the user's needs. The laptop is also VR ready. Pricing and Availability Acer Predator Triton 700 will be available in India across Acer Exclusive Stores and authorized online stores and will retail at a price of Rs. 2,99,999.