Acer Refreshes Predator Triton 300 SE, Helios 300; Acer Nitro 5 Laptops
Acer has refreshed some of its gaming laptops including the Predator Triton 300 SE, Predator Helios 300 and the Acer Nitro 5. Both Predator Triton 300 SE and the Helios 300 have been refreshed with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. On the other hand, the Predator Triton 300 SE and the Acer Nitro 5 will now ship with the new 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors.
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Apart from its main GPU, the Predator Triton 300 SE's 14-inch FHD display will now support 144Hz refresh rate with three thin bezels. Users will get 10 hours of battery life.
The new Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-51s) comes with up to the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H35-series Special Edition processor that goes up to 5 GHz. It also features dual-fan cooling system with the latest 5th Gen AeroBlade Fan and Acer's Vortex Flow technology.
The DTS:X Ultra audio of the Predator Triton 300 SE provides a well-balanced sound. Furthermore, the Predator Triton 300 SE includes a range of ports such as Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and HDMI. In addition, the PredatorSense and a Turbo key will deliver real-time control over their fan speed.
Acer Predator Helios 300
The Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) has been refreshed with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU and up to 32GB of DDR41 memory. Besides, the DTS:X Ultra audio and 3D simulated surround sound provides a well-balanced and immersive audio experience. It also includes the Acer's custom-engineered AeroBlade 3D Fans and CoolBoost technology.
Acer Nitro 5
The Nitro 5 has been updated with the 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPUs and up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. In terms of storage, the Notebook includes a pair of M.2 PCIe / SATA SSDs1.
The Acer Nitro 5 offers blur-free gameplay with support for 144Hz refresh rate and it also features a pair of fans and a quad-exhaust port design, Acer CoolBoost Technology increases fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9%. Moreover, the charging port has now been moved to the back of the chassis.
Price And Availability Details
The Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-51s) will be available for purchase starting at USD 1,399.99 (roughly Rs. 102,420) in North America from March, while European country will get it starting at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 133,415) from February.
The Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) can be purchased starting at USD 1,249.99 in North America from February and EUR 1,499 in EMEA starting February. On the other hand, it will be available in Chinese market starting at RMB 9,999 from February.
The 15-inch of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-56) will be available in EMEA in March starting at EUR 999 and RMB 5,999 in China starting June. The 17-inch of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-53) price starts at EUR 999 in EMEA and RMB 6,499 in China.
