Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptop With DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 Certification Launched News oi -Vivek

OLED display technology is primarily seen on high-end smartphones and smart TVs. These days, a lot of computer manufacturers have also started implementing OLED technology on their mid-tier and high-end laptops. Acer has now launched its very first laptop in the Swift series with an OLED screen -- the Acer Swift 3 OLED.

The base model of the Swift 3 OLED with Intel Core i5-12450H CPU, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 512GB of internal storage retails for Rs. 89,999. The device will be available via store.acer.com, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The Acer Swift 3 OLED, as the name suggests comes with a 14-inch 2.8K resolution (2880 x 1800p) resolution OLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 color space coverage. The laptop is also DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certified and offers a peak brightness of 500nits. When compared to a laptop with a conventional IPS LCD panel, the Swift 3 OLED will have better contrast (1,000,000:1) ratio and deeper blacks.

The goodness of the display doesn't end there, as it also offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Another mention-worthy feature of this laptop is the FHD web camera, which is said to improve your video calling experience using Acer's TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology that claims to improve picture quality in low-light situations.

Acer Swift 3 OLED Hardware Specifications

The Swift 3 OLED is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12650H processor with 16 GB of DDR4x RAM (non-user upgradable) and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD. The laptop also offers Windows 11 Home OS with a complimentary Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 license.

While there is no dedicated GPU on the Swift 3 OLED, the integrated Iris Xe Graphics should allow users to fire up some casual games. In terms of connectivity, the latest modem on the Swift 3 OLED supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 4.2. The device also has a full-sized HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a USB Type-C/ Thunderbolt-4 port.

The laptop has a full-size FineTip backlit keyboard along with an optical fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support. A 57Whr battery fuels the device with support for 100W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. As this is an Intel Evo-certified notebook, it should deliver all-day battery life without any issue.

Best Mobiles in India