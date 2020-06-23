Acer Swift 5, Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Announced At Next@Acer 2020 Event

Acer Swift 5 Launch

The Acer Swift 5 laptop is one of the exciting announcements from the company. The Intel Xe graphics is expected to offer double the graphics performance when compared to its predecessors. Apart from the processor, the Acer Swift 5 is offering a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio with further minimal bezels on the 14.5-inch FDH display.

Also, the Acer Swift 5 fuses in an ultraportable chassis with its ultra-thin and light design, weighing less than 1kg. The laptop brings in Acer's Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla glass, a new attempt to deal with the ongoing pandemic. Acer also gives users the option to include an antimicrobial solution on other exposed surfaces.

Other features of the Acer Swift 5 include an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, a USB-C Thunderbolt port, and a headphone jack. Those looking for more power on their system, the Acer Swift 5 will also offer a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. The new Swift 5 is priced USD 999.99 (around Rs. 75,500), but the pricing may vary according to the exact specification. Shipping begins from October.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Announced

Apart from the Acer Swift 5, the company also unveiled the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. It comes as part of the Intel Project Athena program, powered by the 10th gen Intel processors. The new Chromebook packs up to 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. The hinge design allows users to use it like a laptop, tablet, display, or a tent.

Going into the design aspects, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features military-grade durability in a flexible design, which the company notes is sturdy enough to survive drops from up to 48-inch and to withstand up to 132 pounds of force. The 13.5-inch Chromebook includes a 3:2 aspect ratio that provides more vertical screen space, reducing the need to zoom out to scroll.

Users can also check out the business-oriented Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713, which packs the Google Chrome Enterprise security solution. Other specifications remain the same. The Acer Chromebook Spin starts from USD 629 (approx. Rs. 47,500); the Chromebook Enterprise Spin 713 starts from USD 1,099 (around Rs. 83,000).

Additionally, Acer also unveiled the Chromebook Spin 311, with a more budget-friendly price tag of USD 259 (around Rs. 19,600). The 11-inch Chromebook is powered by the Mediatek MT8183 processor and is aimed at children and students, promising a battery life of 12 hours.