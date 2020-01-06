Acer Unveils Laptops, Gaming Monitors And More At CES 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the CES 2020, Acer has made a slew of new announcements. The company has taken the wraps off laptops, lightweight notebooks, convertible notebooks, and monitors. Acer has also revealed the pricing and availability details of these products that have seen the light of the day at the ongoing tech show in Las Vegas.

Acer Spin 5, Spin 3 Laptops

Acer Spin 5 is a 13.5-inch 2K multi-touch display and the Spin 3 comes with a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display. Both these convertible laptops have a backlit keyboard, a compact aluminum build and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. These Acer laptops use the newly launched 10th Gen Intel Core processor along with Iris Plus graphics.

The Acer Spin 5 uses a battery that is touted to last up to 15 hours while the Spin 3 uses a battery that can last up to 12 hours. There is support for fast charging that can give four hours of usage in just 30 minutes of charging.

When it comes to the pricing, the Acer Spin 5 is priced at $899 (approx. Rs. 64,800) and will go on sale starting from June. On the other hand, the Acer Spin 3 is priced starting from $699 (approx. Rs. 50,400) and will go on sale from April.

Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Series

Besides the convertible laptops, Acer also launched the ConceptD 7 Ezel series of convertible notebooks at the ongoing tech show. There are two models in this series - ConceptD 7 Ezel and ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro convertible RTX Studio notebooks. Both these convertible notebooks sport a 4K UHD display with 2160p resolution.

Running Windows 10 Pro, the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel series notebooks have a swivel design that can rotate in five modes such as stand, floating, sharing, display, and pad mode. The Pro variant uses an Intel Xeon processor along with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU while the standard variant uses a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor with a similar GPU.

The Acer ConceptD 700 is equipped with an Intel Xeon E processor, 64GB memory and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics. The device comes with Wacom EMR pen support and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

When it comes to pricing, the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel is priced starting from $2700 (approx. Rs. 1,94,500) and the Pro variant starts from $3100 (approx. Rs. 2,23,300). Finally, the Acer ConceptD 700 is priced starting from 1700 euros (approx. Rs. 1,36,000).

Acer TravelMate P6, Acer TravelMate P2

These are notebooks that make use of the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics. There is a 14-inch display, MIL-STD-810G standard and runs Windows 10 Pro. The Acer TravelMate P6 uses a battery that can last up to 23 hours and supports fast-charging. It has 24GB DDR4 memory and 1TB NVMe SSD storage space.

The Acer TravelMate P2 bestows a 14-inch or 15.6-inch display. It uses a battery that can last up to 12 hours, 32GB storage and 1TB HDD. Both the laptops in the TravelMate series come with 4G LTE, eSIM support, and Wi-Fi 6. Also, there is an integrated TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 chip for protection.

Acer TravelMate P6 will be priced starting from $1149 (approx. Rs. 82,900) and will go on sale from February. And, the TravelMate P2 will be priced starting from $699 (approx. Rs. 50,300).

Acer Predator Monitors

Besides the notebooks mentioned above, Acer also launched the Predator X32, Predator X38, and Predator CG552K monitors. The Predator X32 uses an NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate and a 32-inch UHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is an ergonomic stand facilitating manual adjustment and dual 4W stereo speakers.

The Predator X38 uses a 37.5-inch UWQHD+ display with a refresh rate of 175Hz, dual 7W speakers, and NVIDIA G-SYNC processor. On the other hand, the last one in the Predator series uses a massive 55-inch OLED display with 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync and NVIDIA G-Sync.

Finally, the Acer Predator X32 gaming monitor is priced starting from $3599 (approx. Rs. 2,59,400) and will go on sale from Q2 2020. The Predator X38 gaming monitor will be priced from $2399 (approx. Rs. 1,72,900) and will go on sale from April. The Acer Predator CG552K gaming monitor will be priced starting from $2999 (approx. Rs. 2,16,900) and will be available from Q3 2020.

