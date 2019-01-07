Acer unveils new Predator Triton 900 convertible gaming notebook

Acer has showcased two new Windows 10 gaming notebooks, the Predator Triton 900, a 17-inch performance notebook featuring a slim design and convertible 4K display - and the Predator Triton 500 - a 15-inch all-metal gaming machine measuring just 17.9 mm (0.70 inches) thin.

Both the laptops come with a cooling system that includes 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans that ramps up the airflow by 45 percent, while the Coolboost technology keeps the laptop cool while playing graphics-intensive games for a long time.

The Predator Triton 900

The Predator Triton 900 is a gaming notebook that features a CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge that flips, extends, or reclines the 17-inch display. Users can switch between four usage modes: Display mode for sharing the screen with friends during gaming sessions, Ezel mode for playing games on the touchscreen, notebook mode for traditional gaming scenarios, and stand mode.

Featuring the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU and a 4K IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, the Predator Triton 900 has up to a six-core high-performance 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVMe PCIe RAID 0 SSDs, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory.

It comes with an Xbox wireless receiver that lets users play their favorite PC games on Windows 10 with an Xbox controller. Waves Maxx delivers superior sound quality made immersive with Waves Nx with head tracking for a 3D audio experience.

The Predator Triton 500

The Predator Triton 500 packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display. It has a durable, all-metal chassis and narrow bezels measuring just 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) for an impressive 81 percent body-to-screen ratio.

The Predator Triton 500 features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs with Max-Q design, up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, NVMe PCIe RAID 0 SSDs, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory. Its GPU is overclockable and VR-Ready. The 15.6-inch 300 nits IPS display has 144Hz refresh rates in overdrive at 3ms.

Control from a Smartphone

Available later this year, the PredatorSense mobile app gives control of the Predator PC from a smartphone. The app can control settings for overclocking, fan speeds, lighting, and audio modes. Users can show active lighting profiles preset on the PC, or switch lighting profiles remotely. Additionally, users can view and set customized macro key sets for physical hotkeys.

The Triton 900 also comes with support for Predator RGB Assault, an app for League of Legends gamers, which shows pre-defined keyboard lighting effects while champions cast their abilities. Users can customize lighting effects for each of the abilities of their champion.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Triton 900 will be available in North America in March with prices starting at US$3,999; in EMEA in March, with prices starting at €4,199, and in China in March, with prices starting at ¥39,999.

The Predator Triton 500 will be available in North America in February with prices starting at US$1,799; in EMEA in February, with prices starting at €1,999, and in China in January, with prices starting at ¥16,999.