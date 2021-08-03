Alienware m15 R5 With AMD Ryzen CPU Officially Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 1,34,990 News oi-Vivek

A lot of gaming laptop makers are now launching their popular machines with the AMD CPU. The latest OEM to join this trend is Dell with the launch of the Alienware m15 R5 and the Alienware M15 R6. The company has confirmed that the Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition comes with the latest Zen 3 CPU, while the Alienware m15 R6 is based on the 11th Gen Tiger Lake H series processor.

Alienware m15 R5 Specifications

The Alienware m15 R5 is powered by the Ryzen 7 5800 H-Series Mobile processor with the RTX 3050 Ti graphics card on the base model and can be configured up to RTX 3060 Mobile.

Even the base model offers 16GB of DDR4 RAM along with 512GB PICe Gen 4 SSD. Both models do offer a 15.6-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms of response time.

Pricing And Availability

The Alienware m15 R5 with the RTX 3050 Ti retails for Rs. 1,34,990 while the Alienware m15 R5 with the RTX 3060 GPU costs Rs. 1,49,990. Both models are already up for sale on Dell India's official website. This model costs Rs. 10,000 less than Intel's variant.

Alienware m15 R6 Specifications

The Alienware m15 R6 is based on the 11th Gen Tiger Lake Intel Core i7-11800H CPU. As per the GPU, one can choose between RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080. The base model with RTX 3060 GPU does offer a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD-based storage solution, while the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080 models offer 1TB of storage.

Pricing And Availability

The base model of the Alienware m15 R6 with the Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3060 GPU, 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD retails for Rs. 1,59,990, which is slightly more expensive than the AMD Variant.

The mid-tier model of the Alienware m15 R6 offers the same Intel Core i7-11800H along with the RTX 3070 GPU, paired with a high-resolution QHD 2K display with 240Hz refresh rate along with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage retails for Rs. 1,94,990.

Lastly, the most powerful model of the Alienware m15 R6 comes with the RTX 3080 GPU with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. This model also has a 240Hz 2K display with a 240Hz refresh rate and retails for Rs. 2,39,990. All three models are now available on Dell India's official website.

