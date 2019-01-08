Alienware m17 is one of the thinnest gaming laptops with RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU

At CES 2019, Dell has launched the all-new Alienware m17 gaming laptop, which is 40% lighter than the previous 17-inch Alienware laptop. The Alienware m17 has also won the 2019 CES Innovation Award in the Gaming category. Here are the complete details on the latest gaming behemoth from Dell.

Alienware m17 price and availability

The Alienware m17 will be available in select markets from the 29th of January in Epic Silver and Nebula Red colors. The base variant of the m17 retails for $1,649.99 ( Rs. 1,14,600) in the United States of America.

Alienware m17 design and engineering

The chassis of the Alienware m17 is made using a combination of metals like magnesium alloy and copper, which will increase the structural integrity of the laptop by keeping the lightweight. These materials also offer better thermal management, which will help the computer to sustain peak performance for an extended period.

Being a 17-inch laptop, the Alienware m17 weighs at 2.63 KG, which makes it one of the lightest gaming laptops with a 17-inch display and top of the line specifications. Users can either choose between a 60WHr or a 90 WHr battery depending on the user requirement.

The new Alienware m17 also comes with Cryo-Tech 2.0 technology, which helps the laptop to keep the palm resting surface cool at all the time. The latest m-series keyboard on the M17 laptop with 1.4mm travel offers near to mechanical keyboard like feel with four customizable RGB zones.

Alienware m17 specifications

The Alienware m17 comes with either a 1080p (60Hz), 2K (120Hz), or a 4K (60Hz) resolution IPS display. The laptop has a full HD web camera on the top portion with a couple of dual-array microphones and stereo speaker setup.

The top of the line Alienware m17 comes with 8th Gen Intel Core-i9 8950HK Hexa-core CPU with 32 GB DDR4 RAM and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. In terms of storage, users can opt for single or dual 1 TB PCIe SSD.

The laptop has three full-sized USB 3.0 ports with a single Thunderbolt 3 port (type C). The Alienware m17 also has a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port with a mini display port. The Alienware Graphics Amplifier port can be used to connect external GPUs (Nvidia or AMD).