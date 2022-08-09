Amazon Great Freedom Sale On LG Gram Laptops: Best Thin & Light Laptop For Rs. 99,999? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon Great Freedom Sale is the talk of the town as the popular e-commerce retailer showers huge discounts on a wide range of gadgets. Buyers can get a huge discount on smartphones, laptops, and other accessories. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is also offering a huge discount on LG Gram laptops, which might be the best time to buy one!

LG Gram Laptops In India

The new LG Gram laptops are premium thin & light gadgets. It comes with the Intel EVO platform that prolongs the battery life considerably. The LG Gram laptop series offers up to 12th Gen Intel i7 processor with Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box. These premium laptops are now available at a discount at the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

The LG Gram laptops offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The LG Gram17 model even offers up to a 1TB storage option. Users also get Thunderbolt4 ports, USB Type-C ports, a 72Wh battery, and an immersive FHD display. All these features make the LG Gram laptops premium in its segment.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale On LG Gram Laptops

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is offering a huge discount on LG Gram laptops. For instance, the LG Gram14 model is actually priced at Rs. 1,47,000. But you can get it for just Rs. 99,999 at the Amazon sale.

Similarly, the LG Gram16 model is priced at Rs. 1,51,000 but is available for Rs. 1,06,599 at the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. The LG Gram17 model costs Rs. Rs. 1,56,000 and is available for just Rs. 1,11,299.

What's more, you can get the LG Gram laptops with Rs. 28,100 discount with an exchange. You can exchange your older laptop and get the LG Gram at an even more discount. Of course, this would depend on many factors like the condition of the laptop, display, battery, and so on.

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is also offering more discounts for those using Amazon Pay ICIC Bank credit cards. You can also get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 2,000 with an SBI credit card. Hence, it would drop the price of LG Gram laptops even further. If you're looking to get the LG Gram laptop, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale would be the best time to get it.

