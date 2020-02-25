ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple ARM-Based Macs To Hit Markets Early Next Year

    By
    |

    Apple might launch its first ARM-based Mac without an Intel chipset early next year. At least that's what the reputed KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes. He believes that the company will drop the new Mac in the next 12 to 18 months.

    Apple ARM-Based Macs To Hit Markets Early Next Year

     

    According to the 9to5Mac report, the new Mac will pack an in-house chipset instead of outsourcing it from Intel. Kuo predicted a similar situation two years ago when there were reports floating that said that Apple could ditch Intel CPUs and build its own line of processors based on ARM architecture. This might finally become a reality with the upcoming Mac in 2021.

    Apple has never gone on record to admit that it's going to ditch Intel for Mac CPUs, but the company's job listings in the last few years have pointed at its plans to trim reliance on chipmakers and build its own processors.

    As for ARM, it has been the foundation of Apple's custom wearable, iPhone, and iPad. Besides, the company has been making key hires in its ARM design department to strengthen its foothold in proprietary component production.

    Moreover, Apple is also expected to be working on a trimmed down variant of the AirPods Pro. If the reports are to be believed, the earphones can come under the AirPods Pro Lite moniker.

    Apple iPhone 12 lineup is also visiting the rumor mill quite often alongside a few accessories. The smartphone will arrive in the market in the second half of 2020; however, there are no stopping rumors making claims about the iPhone 12 models. A recent report suggests that the iPhone 12 will feature the fastest-ever Wi-Fi service.

    Since this piece of information is based on rumors and speculations, we request our readers to it with a grain of salt and wait for the company to make an official announcement about the products.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple laptop apple macbook news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 17:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X