Apple ARM-Based Macs To Hit Markets Early Next Year News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Apple might launch its first ARM-based Mac without an Intel chipset early next year. At least that's what the reputed KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes. He believes that the company will drop the new Mac in the next 12 to 18 months.

According to the 9to5Mac report, the new Mac will pack an in-house chipset instead of outsourcing it from Intel. Kuo predicted a similar situation two years ago when there were reports floating that said that Apple could ditch Intel CPUs and build its own line of processors based on ARM architecture. This might finally become a reality with the upcoming Mac in 2021.

Apple has never gone on record to admit that it's going to ditch Intel for Mac CPUs, but the company's job listings in the last few years have pointed at its plans to trim reliance on chipmakers and build its own processors.

As for ARM, it has been the foundation of Apple's custom wearable, iPhone, and iPad. Besides, the company has been making key hires in its ARM design department to strengthen its foothold in proprietary component production.

Moreover, Apple is also expected to be working on a trimmed down variant of the AirPods Pro. If the reports are to be believed, the earphones can come under the AirPods Pro Lite moniker.

Apple iPhone 12 lineup is also visiting the rumor mill quite often alongside a few accessories. The smartphone will arrive in the market in the second half of 2020; however, there are no stopping rumors making claims about the iPhone 12 models. A recent report suggests that the iPhone 12 will feature the fastest-ever Wi-Fi service.

Since this piece of information is based on rumors and speculations, we request our readers to it with a grain of salt and wait for the company to make an official announcement about the products.

