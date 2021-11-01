Just In
Apple Explains Why MacBook Pro Ditched FaceID Despite The Notch
When the 2021 MacBook Pro came out, its notch came under a lot of heat. But many of you might have assumed that a notch means FaceID tech; but you're wrong, the latest notebook uses the Touch ID instead. The notch seems like a branding decision, especially with rumors floating that the next MacBook Air will also pack one.
Nonetheless, anyone would assume the implementation of FaceID was inevitable, given the big size of the notch, and the fact that it is a more convenient tech. However, Apple has a completely different reason to opt for the Touch ID.
FaceID Could Work Better On MacBooks
Joanna Stern interviewed a few Apple executives for her review of the MacBook Pro and was told that the Touch ID is a more convenient option because users always have their hands on the keyboard. Yes! You read that right.
People who've used Windows Hello facial recognition tech on laptops would know how convenient having Face ID would've been for the MacBook Pro. It might even be a better option on a laptop than the iPhone. On an iPhone, you'd still need to swipe up to access the apps after unlocking it with FaceID. Also, Face ID doesn't work properly if the phone is lying on a flat surface.
Apple Justifying The Ugly Notch
Laptops won't face any such issues with facial recognition tech. With facial recognition, the machine would be unlocked by the time the user is ready to use it. Also, the first thing people reach for while using a PC is not the keyboard, but the mouse. Keeping these first-world problems aside, most people find any kind of biometric authentication overkill on laptops and are better off with a password.
Apple has tried justifying the big notch as well. Shruti Haldea -product line manager for the Pro Mac - spoke discussed the new machines on the Same Brain podcast. She said the new MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch active area on the diagonal, and users still get a "16:10-inch window." She says users get more space for their content and the notch is blacked out to the same size on its precursors in full-screen mode.
