Apple to fix broken Butterfly keypads for free of cost on MacBooks and MacBook Pro

If you on the latest MacBook or the MacBook Pro and you are suffering from a sticky key ( keys will not respond to the keystroke or they will be jammed), then Apple is offering free repair of the keyboard. This means if your entire keyboard or keys (with butterfly mechanism) are not working, then Apple will repair your MacBook's key or keypad for free of cost.

This means that Apple has acknowledged the fact that its keypad has some issues and is ready to resolve the issue to regain the trust of MacBook users. Typically, a MacBook will cost at least $1000 and the users expect it to run smoothly at least for first few years. This is a bold move from Apple and it shows the commitment of the company to its customers.

Who are eligible for the free repair?

Typically anyone who has bought the MacBook or the MacBook Pro in the last 4 years are eligible for free repair. Apple introduced the Butterfly mechanism keypad in 2015 and those who bought the MacBook on the first day of the sale is also eligible for free repair.

There are a total of 9 MacBook and MacBook Pro models which are covered under this free repair scheme. Just like always, Apple is also offering a free refund for those, who paid for the repair of the keypad.

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

Are Indian users are included in the free repair scheme?

Yes, if you have bought a MacBook Pro or a MacBook in India and if it is not functioning properly, then you can also get a free a repair via Apple authorized service centers.

Many users started to complain about the fault in the butterfly mechanism and how even a small amount of dust made the keypad unusable. In fact, there are there are three class action lawsuits against Apple regarding the flawed keypad design.

There is a major flaw in design, where even a small dust particle can interfere with the function of the keypad. Unlike a normal keypad, there is fix or troubleshoot that one can do to repair this dysfunctionality.

Apple spokesperson said:

Today we launched a keyboard service program for our customers that covers a small percentage of keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models which may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: letters or characters that repeat unexpectedly or don’t appear when pressed or keys that feel “sticky” or aren’t responding in a consistent manner. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will examine the customer’s device to verify eligibility and then perform the service free of charge. Service may involve the replacement of one or more keys or the whole keyboard.

