Apple MacBook Air 2018 (13.3-inch Retina display) announced: Price starts at Rs 1,14,900

Apple MacBook Air comes with Touch ID

    Apple has finally refreshed the Apple MacBook Air, which is the most sort-out lightweight yet powerful notebook from Apple. According to Apple, the all-new MacBook Air 2018 is the most affordable Mac with a retina display. Here are the complete details on the latest notebook from Apple.

    Apple MacBook Air 2018 price and availability

    The Apple MacBook Air 2018 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with an 8th Gen Intel Core-i5 processor will cost Rs 1,14,900 in India. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the MacBook Air 2018 in India what so ever.

    Apple MacBook Air 2018 unique features

     

    • 13.3-inch Retina Display
    • 8th Gen Intel processor
    • Touch ID
    • New and improved butterfly keyboard

     

    Apple MacBook Air 2018 specifications

    The Apple MacBook Air 2018 comes with a 13.3-inch Super Retina display with 2K resolution. As per the I/O is concerned, just like the current generation MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air 2018 comes with a dual USB type C ports (Thunderbolt 3) with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    These Thunderbolt three ports serve the purpose of a display port, USB port, charging port, and can also be used to connect external GPUs. The MacBook Air 2018 also comes with a new and improved (3rd Gen) Butterfly mechanism keyboard with a 20% larger trackpad compared to the Apple MacBook Air 2017 with support for Force Touch.

    Compared to the last generation MacBook Air, the 2018 MacBook Air is 17% smaller by volume and 10% thinner with a weight of 2.75 pounds (1.247 KG). With respect to the design and form factor, the MacBook Air 2018 does share a bunch of similarities to the previous generation or even the first MacBook Air, which was unveiled by Steve Jobs from an office envelope.

    The Apple MacBook Air offers up to 16 GB of RAM (base variant comes with 8 GB) and 1.5 GB of SSD based storage. The T2 chip on the MacBook Air 2018 offers added protection to the data and enables hands free "Hey-Siri" voice recognition.

    The one significant difference between the previous generation MacBook Air and the MacBook Air 2018 is the price. The 2017 MacBook Air retails in India for less than Rs 60,000 (base model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage) whereas the price of the 2018's MacBook Air starts at Rs 1,14,900.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 8:07 [IST]
