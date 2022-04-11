Apple MacBook Air With M2 Chip Might Launch At WWDC 2022 Event; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Rumors of the new MacBook with the M2 chip are buzzing the internet for several days. Now, it seems the launch is just around the corner. The new Apple laptops might debut at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that will be held from June 6 to June 10.

This year's event will also be virtual where Apple is going to announce next-generation software for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and the Apple Watch. The WWDC event mainly focuses on new software; however, this time Apple is expected to announce two new Macs at the event.

New Macs Launching At WWDC 2022 Event

As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, one of two Macs is the new MacBook Air. Besides, Apple will also bring an updated Mac mini and 24-inch iMac, and a low-end MacBook Pro to replace the 13-inch model. Apart from this, new Mac Pro and the iMac Pro models are also in the development.

MacBook Air: What's New?

The upcoming MacBook Air will be the first to use the new Apple M2 chip. Besides, it is also expected to flaunt a new design, featuring a flat-edged design similar to the iPad Pro and the iPad Air. There will be two USB-C ports and support for MagSafe.

The MacBook Air is rumored to come in two screen sizes, while the current model came with 13-inch screen and runs M1 chip. The next-gen MacBook Air is also said to be available in multiple color options, while the current unit is selling in three color options. Alongside, the MacBook Air is expected to have miniLED display and better FaceTime camera.

At the event, Apple is expected to announce latest versions of its software - iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS. Apple is most likely to introduce watchOS 9, which is believed to run the next-gen Apple Watch Series 8 and the other latest Apple Watches.

Additionally, iOS 16 is also expected to go official at the event. Gurman also claimed that iOS 16 will bring major upgrades. Apple is yet to confirm the launch of the new Macs at the WWDC 2022 event. So, it's better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for more updates.

